Bridge City - June 7 2025 @ Artsville - Staged Reading

Artsville (5021 Whetsel Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45227, USA)

General Admission
$25

*Note: Veterans, Active Military, and those at/under 200% Federal Poverty Level are eligible for complimentary admission. Please text 513-443-5429 for your discount code.

Group Rate (4+ Tix)
$20

Buy four (4) or more tickets and SAVE 20% on each ticket.

Youth or Student
$15
VIRTUAL Live Stream
$10

This is ideal for those who cannot be there in-person.

Family & Friend Supporter
$75
groupTicketCaption

Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a proud supporter of American Legacy Theatre in the production program.

Empowering Voices for Equity Champion
$500
groupTicketCaption

Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a champion of American Legacy Theatre and equity in the production program, our website, and advertising.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing