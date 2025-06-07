Bridge City - June 7 2025 @ Artsville - Staged Reading

*Note: Veterans, Active Military, and those at/under 200% Federal Poverty Level are eligible for complimentary admission. Please text 513-443-5429 for your discount code.
Buy four (4) or more tickets and SAVE 20% on each ticket.
This is ideal for those who cannot be there in-person.
Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a proud supporter of American Legacy Theatre in the production program.
Two (2) Tickets and special recognition as a champion of American Legacy Theatre and equity in the production program, our website, and advertising.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing