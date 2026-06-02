Florida Trail Association Inc

Hosted by

Florida Trail Association Inc

About this event

Bridge the Gap: Spring Creek Celebration Hike

30°06'05.2"N 84°19'44.8"W

4:30PM Departure
Free
5:00PM Departure
Free
5:30PM Departure
Free
6:00PM Departure
Free
SPECIAL EVENT PRICE: FNST Navy Trucker Hat-Pick Up at Event
$22.50

You’ve seen the sign on the trail, now wear it in style! 


This classic FNST Trucker Hat in navy features the Florida National Scenic Trail shield on the front, and Florida Trail Association logo on the side. This hat combines breathable comfort with a timeless look. The mesh back keeps you cool on sunny days, while the adjustable snapback ensures the perfect fit for any adventure.


See it here: https://floridatrail.org/product/fnst-navy-trucker-hat/

  • Navy front with cream mesh back – classic, clean design
  • Embroidered FNST shield for authentic trail style
  • Adjustable snapback closure for a comfortable fit
  • Breathable mesh panels keep you cool on and off the trail

Perfect for hikers, volunteers, and Florida Trail supporters

Add a donation for Florida Trail Association Inc

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