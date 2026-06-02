Bridge the Gap: Spring Creek Celebration Hike

You’ve seen the sign on the trail, now wear it in style!





This classic FNST Trucker Hat in navy features the Florida National Scenic Trail shield on the front, and Florida Trail Association logo on the side. This hat combines breathable comfort with a timeless look. The mesh back keeps you cool on sunny days, while the adjustable snapback ensures the perfect fit for any adventure.





See it here: https://floridatrail.org/product/fnst-navy-trucker-hat/

Navy front with cream mesh back – classic, clean design

Embroidered FNST shield for authentic trail style

Adjustable snapback closure for a comfortable fit

Breathable mesh panels keep you cool on and off the trail

Perfect for hikers, volunteers, and Florida Trail supporters