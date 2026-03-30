Bridge to Fitness Walking Club April

For April:

4/6: Forest Grove Trail Palm Coast Coordinates

29.59953° N, 81.23138° W





4/13: Pellicer Creek Trail 430 Princess Place Rd. Palm Coast



4/20: Waterfront Park Trails 50 Waterfront Park Rd. Palm Coast



4/27 Graham Swamp Preserve West 1125 Old Kings Rd. N. Palm Coast

Our Walking Club will explore the beautiful trails that Flagler County has to offer, giving participants the chance to enjoy nature while building healthy habits. Cedar Bridge Foundation started Bridge to Fitness to encourage wellness and create opportunities for social connection within our community. This program is about more than exercise, it’s about building confidence, independence, and friendships while taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle.