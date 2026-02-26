Bridge to Fitness Walking Club March

For March:

March 2: Palm Coast Central Park/Central Park at Town Center

March 9: Pellicer Creek Trail 430 Princess Place Rd. Palm Coast

March 16: Waterfront Park Trails 50 Waterfront Park Rd. Palm Coast

March 23: Graham Swamp Preserve West 1125 Old Kings Rd. N. Palm Coast

March 30: Lehigh Trail 5875 Colbert Lane Palm Coast

Our Walking Club will explore the beautiful trails that Flagler County has to offer, giving participants the chance to enjoy nature while building healthy habits. Cedar Bridge Foundation started Bridge to Fitness to encourage wellness and create opportunities for social connection within our community. This program is about more than exercise, it’s about building confidence, independence, and friendships while taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle.