Bridge to Fitness Walking Club October 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Our Walking Club will explore the beautiful trails that Flagler County has to offer, giving participants the chance to enjoy nature while building healthy habits. Cedar Bridge Foundation started Bridge to Fitness to encourage wellness and create opportunities for social connection within our community. This program is about more than exercise, it’s about building confidence, independence, and friendships while taking steps toward a healthier lifestyle.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!