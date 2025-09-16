Bridge to Higher Learning College Tour

Offered by
About this shop
The per-student registration deposit is required to secure your spot for the 2026 HBCU Tour and is NONREFUNDABLE after January 4, 2026. This fee is part of the total cost ($1500), which includes ground transportation, lodging, meals, tours, and activities.
The per-student cost covers ground transportation, lodging, meals, tours, and activities. Full fee is $1500.
The per-student cost covers ground transportation, lodging, meals, tours, and activities. (Deposit + registration fee)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!