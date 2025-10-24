The Plywood Project by Bridge to Skate Auction for Honduran School Benefit

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Art deck provided by fine artist Christiana from her LOVEisMyARMOR exhibit. Through her interpretations of the human spirit, Christiana attempts to empower her viewer to explore their own convictions: authenticity, integrity, truth, empathy, compassion and LOVE. It is these qualities, she feels, which compels all of us as individuals to become a harmonious society. www.christianafineart.com
Starting bid
Art deck provided by fine artist Christiana from her LOVEisMyARMOR exhibit. Through her interpretations of the human spirit, Christiana attempts to empower her viewer to explore their own convictions: authenticity, integrity, truth, empathy, compassion and LOVE. It is these qualities, she feels, which compels all of us as individuals to become a harmonious society. www.christianafineart.com
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Art deck provided by Rachelle Cummings. Inspired by the artist’s husband, Joel, who sees the potential in others and helps bring it to life. Be like Joel.
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3pc hand painted and illustrated wall board collection designed by creative director @future_infomercial
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@parole.inc @parolecomix
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@rissaspix
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A board from the exhibit, “In Residence” by Oakley that celebrates eight seminal Los Angeles skate spots. Inspired by legendary tricks, architectural nuances and the surrounding neighborhoods, each iconic skate spots’ details were deconstructed and reinterpreted by the Art Dump’s diverse group of artists. This was in representation of Lockwood and created by Carlos M. Gutierrez. It is 1/1 and signed by the artist.
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Murphy Cruiser by California Locos with art from Rick Griffins. Size 9.25
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@shmannarchy
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Signed by the Element Skate Team!
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Diptych by Destructo, signed and numbered. @destructo
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Diptych by Destructo, signed and numbered. @destructo
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Spray Paint & Acrylic on SV8 Board
IG: @tinyavenger72
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Acrylic on Custom Painted Skateboard
IG: @msaiz
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Spray Paint and Acrylic on Skateboard
IG: @logical_unit_number
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IG: @orwigra
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IG: @jorgemaat
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Acrylic paint on wood
IG: @levandeed
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Hand brushed enamel, posca, foil liquid pen
IG: @GRBGMADE
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@donoctober
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Acrylic Paint on Skateboard
IG: @THE_GREAT_MATTSBY
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IG: @KoolAidKimo
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Lil' Dawg is the ultimate Dodger fan- born and raised in the heart of L.A., he dreams of one day being just like the legendary Dodger Dog. From the streets, to the stands, his spirit runs deep through the city. Because truth is, every fan in L.A. has a little Dawg in them.
IG: @onecarlosartist
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IG: @Destructo
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Birdhouse created from used skateboards.
IG: @highdesertshredder
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Mixed media
IG: @mufon_larry
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IG: @livehazee
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IG: @create.4ever
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IG: @oshea215
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IG: @jackie_danger
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Acrylic
IG: @courtney.dillon
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Acrylic
IG: @courtney.dillon
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*sold together
IG: @stinkydinkbinkboop
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Medium: Aerosol, magazine clippings, xerox clippings on 90lb archival stock, 7-ply maple skate deck
IG: @xistheweapon
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Kilroy takes a Joy Ride on El gigante de hierro.
IG: @parole.inc
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Charcoal
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Hand-painted with acrylic, watercolor pencil, and silver ink.
IG: @Imsmartemis
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Marker
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IG: @Miamimatt_
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IG: @blondegoth_
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IG: @killian_mcguinness
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Find on 'Skater XL' on all consoles. Newport Beach artist.
IG: @authenticmade
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Acrylic & spray paint
IG: @Sadie_Rose_Art www.SadieRoseArt.com
A quiet rise into the unknown, where transformation moves without sound and the infinite begins to take shape.
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Posua Paint Market
Paint markers and Acrylic on Skateboard
IG: @neonsuperblack
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Acrylic on wood, 8"x10"
David Baskins Art
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Acrylic on board
IG: @livehazee
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12oz Organic Honduras
12oz Honduras Decaf
6 month subscription to Unbound Brews Coffee (1 bag per month)
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