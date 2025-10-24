Bridge To Skate

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Bridge To Skate

About this event

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The Plywood Project by Bridge to Skate Auction for Honduran School Benefit

Pick-up location

2580 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627, USA

“WELCOME all visitors - Guest House” by CHRISTIANA item
“WELCOME all visitors - Guest House” by CHRISTIANA
$50

Starting bid

Art deck provided by fine artist Christiana from her LOVEisMyARMOR exhibit. Through her interpretations of the human spirit, Christiana attempts to empower her viewer to explore their own convictions: authenticity, integrity, truth, empathy, compassion and LOVE. It is these qualities, she feels, which compels all of us as individuals to become a harmonious society. www.christianafineart.com

“55 Love” by CHRISTIANA LEWIS ULWELLING item
“55 Love” by CHRISTIANA LEWIS ULWELLING
$50

Starting bid

Art deck provided by fine artist Christiana from her LOVEisMyARMOR exhibit. Through her interpretations of the human spirit, Christiana attempts to empower her viewer to explore their own convictions: authenticity, integrity, truth, empathy, compassion and LOVE. It is these qualities, she feels, which compels all of us as individuals to become a harmonious society. www.christianafineart.com

“The Future is Bright” by Rachelle Cummings item
“The Future is Bright” by Rachelle Cummings
$50

Starting bid

Art deck provided by Rachelle Cummings. Inspired by the artist’s husband, Joel, who sees the potential in others and helps bring it to life. Be like Joel.

“Acrylic Trio” by Kevin Bonner item
“Acrylic Trio” by Kevin Bonner
$1,300

Starting bid

3pc hand painted and illustrated wall board collection designed by creative director @future_infomercial

“Untitled” by Cody Parole item
“Untitled” by Cody Parole
$50

Starting bid

@parole.inc @parolecomix

“Untitled” by Rissa Dee item
“Untitled” by Rissa Dee
$50

Starting bid

@rissaspix

“Lockwood” by Carlos M. Gutierrez item
“Lockwood” by Carlos M. Gutierrez
$50

Starting bid

A board from the exhibit, “In Residence” by Oakley that celebrates eight seminal Los Angeles skate spots. Inspired by legendary tricks, architectural nuances and the surrounding neighborhoods, each iconic skate spots’ details were deconstructed and reinterpreted by the Art Dump’s diverse group of artists. This was in representation of Lockwood and created by Carlos M. Gutierrez. It is 1/1 and signed by the artist.

California Locos Complete Longboard 9.25” item
California Locos Complete Longboard 9.25” item
California Locos Complete Longboard 9.25” item
California Locos Complete Longboard 9.25”
$50

Starting bid

Murphy Cruiser by California Locos with art from Rick Griffins. Size 9.25

“Falling Angel” by Mystery item
“Falling Angel” by Mystery
$50

Starting bid

“Head in the Clouds” by Jon Mann item
“Head in the Clouds” by Jon Mann
$50

Starting bid

@shmannarchy

Element Signed Team Skateboard item
Element Signed Team Skateboard
$50

Starting bid

Signed by the Element Skate Team!

“Diptych #1” by Destructo item
“Diptych #1” by Destructo
$100

Starting bid

Diptych by Destructo, signed and numbered. @destructo

“Diptych #2” by Destructo item
“Diptych #2” by Destructo
$100

Starting bid

Diptych by Destructo, signed and numbered. @destructo

“Brave Captain” by Jose Cerda item
“Brave Captain” by Jose Cerda
$50

Starting bid

Spray Paint & Acrylic on SV8 Board


IG: @tinyavenger72

“Dead Cruizer” by Marco Saiz item
“Dead Cruizer” by Marco Saiz
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic on Custom Painted Skateboard


IG: @msaiz

“Garby Trash” by Mark Eckenrod item
“Garby Trash” by Mark Eckenrod
$50

Starting bid

Spray Paint and Acrylic on Skateboard

IG: @logical_unit_number

“Worthy of it All” by Matthew Orwig item
“Worthy of it All” by Matthew Orwig
$50

Starting bid

IG: @orwigra

"Lightly Used" by Jorge M Dávila item
"Lightly Used" by Jorge M Dávila
$50

Starting bid

IG: @jorgemaat

"peace, love, respect" by LEV Duschane item
"peace, love, respect" by LEV Duschane
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic paint on wood


IG: @levandeed

"Flying Self" by Gunther Estrada item
"Flying Self" by Gunther Estrada
$50

Starting bid

Hand brushed enamel, posca, foil liquid pen

IG: @GRBGMADE

"Sunset Eye" by Brandon Betts item
"Sunset Eye" by Brandon Betts
$50

Starting bid

www.bfr333.com

"Faces" by Donny October item
"Faces" by Donny October
$50

Starting bid

@donoctober

"Cowboy Advice" by Matthew Murrin item
"Cowboy Advice" by Matthew Murrin
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic Paint on Skateboard


IG: @THE_GREAT_MATTSBY

"Cross Over" by Kimo item
"Cross Over" by Kimo
$50

Starting bid

IG: @KoolAidKimo

"Lil' Dawg '24" by OneCarlosArtist item
"Lil' Dawg '24" by OneCarlosArtist
$50

Starting bid

Lil' Dawg is the ultimate Dodger fan- born and raised in the heart of L.A., he dreams of one day being just like the legendary Dodger Dog. From the streets, to the stands, his spirit runs deep through the city. Because truth is, every fan in L.A. has a little Dawg in them.


IG: @onecarlosartist

"England's Dreaming" by Destructo item
"England's Dreaming" by Destructo
$50

Starting bid

IG: @Destructo

"Board House" by Silly Girl Skateboards item
"Board House" by Silly Girl Skateboards item
"Board House" by Silly Girl Skateboards item
"Board House" by Silly Girl Skateboards
$50

Starting bid

Birdhouse created from used skateboards.


IG: @highdesertshredder

"Untitled" by Mufon item
"Untitled" by Mufon
$50

Starting bid

Mixed media

IG: @mufon_larry

"Elemental Awareness" by Jeremy Parker, 2002 item
"Elemental Awareness" by Jeremy Parker, 2002
$50

Starting bid

IG: @livehazee

"<3" by Everett, Age 7 item
"<3" by Everett, Age 7
$50

Starting bid

IG: @create.4ever

"The Cold Truth" by O'Shea item
"The Cold Truth" by O'Shea
$50

Starting bid

IG: @oshea215

"Dangerbat" by Jackie Danger item
"Dangerbat" by Jackie Danger
$50

Starting bid

IG: @jackie_danger

"Clown Boss" by Courtney Dillon item
"Clown Boss" by Courtney Dillon
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic


IG: @courtney.dillon

"Paradise" by Courtney Dillon item
"Paradise" by Courtney Dillon
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic

IG: @courtney.dillon

“Gnosis” by Rhiannon McGuinness item
“Gnosis” by Rhiannon McGuinness
$50

Starting bid

*sold together


IG: @stinkydinkbinkboop

"Blonde Crisis" by XISTHEWEAPON item
"Blonde Crisis" by XISTHEWEAPON
$50

Starting bid

Medium: Aerosol, magazine clippings, xerox clippings on 90lb archival stock, 7-ply maple skate deck


IG: @xistheweapon

“Joy Ride” by Cody RL Parole item
“Joy Ride” by Cody RL Parole
$50

Starting bid

Kilroy takes a Joy Ride on El gigante de hierro.


IG: @parole.inc

“Discernment” by Ili item
“Discernment” by Ili
$50

Starting bid

Charcoal

“Moongazing” by Artemis Nolasco item
“Moongazing” by Artemis Nolasco
$50

Starting bid

Hand-painted with acrylic, watercolor pencil, and silver ink. 


IG: @Imsmartemis

"Running Towards Extinction" by Juan Cortez item
"Running Towards Extinction" by Juan Cortez
$50

Starting bid

Marker

"Cold World" by @Miamimatt_ item
"Cold World" by @Miamimatt_
$50

Starting bid

IG: @Miamimatt_

“Remnant” by Nicolette item
“Remnant” by Nicolette
$50

Starting bid

IG: @blondegoth_

"Malware" by Killian McGuinness item
"Malware" by Killian McGuinness
$50

Starting bid


IG: @killian_mcguinness

"Gummiez" by Karver, Age 2 item
"Gummiez" by Karver, Age 2
$50

Starting bid

"Unfinished Pcs" by .authentic.made. item
"Unfinished Pcs" by .authentic.made.
$50

Starting bid

Find on 'Skater XL' on all consoles. Newport Beach artist.


IG: @authenticmade

"The Quiet Ascent" by Sadie Drucker item
"The Quiet Ascent" by Sadie Drucker item
"The Quiet Ascent" by Sadie Drucker item
"The Quiet Ascent" by Sadie Drucker
$100

Starting bid

Acrylic & spray paint


IG: @Sadie_Rose_Art www.SadieRoseArt.com


A quiet rise into the unknown, where transformation moves without sound and the infinite begins to take shape.

"Flame Tiger" by Morgan Jacobs item
"Flame Tiger" by Morgan Jacobs
$50

Starting bid

Posua Paint Market

Paint markers and Acrylic on Skateboard


IG: @neonsuperblack

"Shame" by Lifetime Problems item
"Shame" by Lifetime Problems
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic on wood, 8"x10"

David Baskins Art

"Surrounded by Love" by Jeremy Parker item
"Surrounded by Love" by Jeremy Parker
$50

Starting bid

Acrylic on board


IG: @livehazee

Unbound Brews - Single Source Organic Honduran Coffees item
Unbound Brews - Single Source Organic Honduran Coffees
$50

Starting bid

12oz Organic Honduras

12oz Honduras Decaf

6 month subscription to Unbound Brews Coffee (1 bag per month)

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