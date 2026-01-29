Bridge to Support Caregiver Support Group February 2026

Are you a parent or caregiver of someone with developmental disAbilities such as autism (ASD), cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, or intellectual disabilities? 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧-𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮!



𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬. We provide a safe space to connect with others who understand your journey, share experiences, and access valuable resources. Together, we’ll explore ways to navigate the challenges and celebrate the triumphs.



Through open conversations and shared experiences, this group aims to build a community of understanding, resilience, and empowerment for all families. Whether you're seeking advice, looking to share your story, or simply want to meet others who understand-- you’re not alone -- and we’re here for you!