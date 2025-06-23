Bridge Truss Fund 4th of July Auction Fundraiser

Hand-crocheted blanket by Bridge alum. 76" x 60". 100% polyester velvet yarn in "quiet pink" and "pomegranate." Hand wash, dry flat. VERY soft & snuggly!
Hand-crocheted blanket by Bridge alum. 76" x 60". 100% polyester velvet yarn in "quiet pink" and "pomegranate." Hand wash, dry flat. VERY soft & snuggly!
Acrylic Painting
$20
Starting bid
11" x 14" Acrylic painting on canvas board by Bridge Program student. This is my first (and only!) painting done so far during my time in the Bridge Program! It depicts a sort of wonky looking tree on a beach in Kauai. Painted over spring break of 2025.
11" x 14" Acrylic painting on canvas board by Bridge Program student. This is my first (and only!) painting done so far during my time in the Bridge Program! It depicts a sort of wonky looking tree on a beach in Kauai. Painted over spring break of 2025.
Hand-Crocheted Dragon
$25
Starting bid
Hand-crocheted dragon amigurumi by Bridge alum. 13 x 11 inches, 33 x 28 cm.
Hand-crocheted dragon amigurumi by Bridge alum. 13 x 11 inches, 33 x 28 cm.
Power of Habit Book
$5
Starting bid
Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
Vegetarian Cookbook
$25
Starting bid
The Southern Vegetarian Cookbook
The Southern Vegetarian Cookbook
Dramatic Possum in Diamonds
$10
Starting bid
Dramatic Possum, in diamonds. 40x60cm. I imagine she is clutching her invisible pearls and crying, 'Oh, I have the vapors!'. This work of crystal art took about a month of not-very-hard work from about 6 astronomers, who do love her and want her to go to a loving home. But more than that, they want to make money for the Bridge Truss Fund!
Dramatic Possum, in diamonds. 40x60cm. I imagine she is clutching her invisible pearls and crying, 'Oh, I have the vapors!'. This work of crystal art took about a month of not-very-hard work from about 6 astronomers, who do love her and want her to go to a loving home. But more than that, they want to make money for the Bridge Truss Fund!
Robotic Car Kit
$10
Starting bid
Robotic Car Kit -- suitable for transporting gerbils, cupcakes, small books of poetry. Never used! Probably very fun!
Robotic Car Kit -- suitable for transporting gerbils, cupcakes, small books of poetry. Never used! Probably very fun!
Robot Car Kit with Camera
$15
Starting bid
Robot Car Kit -- with Camera! Worried about monsters in your basement? Send your robot car to check it out first! Someone stealing your mail? Spot them and give chase with your new robot car! Spy on the government with your new robot car -- with camera!
Robot Car Kit -- with Camera! Worried about monsters in your basement? Send your robot car to check it out first! Someone stealing your mail? Spot them and give chase with your new robot car! Spy on the government with your new robot car -- with camera!
Elite Explorer Kit
$10
Starting bid
Rebuild society after the zombie invasion with your Elite Explorer Kit! You can do all kinds of probably important things with the Elite Explorer Kit! There's an impressive-looking pin pad, something that looks like a speaker, a moisture sensor, wifi, and a little blinky light! You probably know what these things are, and you need them to save the world!
Rebuild society after the zombie invasion with your Elite Explorer Kit! You can do all kinds of probably important things with the Elite Explorer Kit! There's an impressive-looking pin pad, something that looks like a speaker, a moisture sensor, wifi, and a little blinky light! You probably know what these things are, and you need them to save the world!
Gift Basket #1
$40
Starting bid
Basket of goodies -- mostly cat-themed! We have a cute basket filled with some sweets, a mug, cat face mask, cat eye mask, pusheen things, nice napkins, a bad ass button, cat embroidery, the cutest coloring book ever, a lego flower, and cat stickers -- everything is laying out so you can see things, but I'll pop them in the basket and wrap it up for you to keep or give to your cat! Starting big is only a small bit more than the basket itself!
Basket of goodies -- mostly cat-themed! We have a cute basket filled with some sweets, a mug, cat face mask, cat eye mask, pusheen things, nice napkins, a bad ass button, cat embroidery, the cutest coloring book ever, a lego flower, and cat stickers -- everything is laying out so you can see things, but I'll pop them in the basket and wrap it up for you to keep or give to your cat! Starting big is only a small bit more than the basket itself!
Gift Basket #2
$50
Starting bid
Gift basket -- pink themed! What don't we have in here? There's are glasses for the french soda, a throw, a clock, a cute wreath, cookies from Italy and Hawaii (via World Market), Rose Syrup, bubble tea, actual tea, a mug, punch embroidery kit, diamond art kit, a face mask or two, fancy soap, a wild flower kit, a reed diffuser, aloe socks, a vase, and a little frame. Probably that's it, but you might get a surprise that I forgot to mention. Everything is laid out but I'll put stuff in the basket and wrap it up so you can give it away or unwrap it yourself! Starting big is not too much more than the basket itself! Basket is the same as seen in Gift Basket #1.
Gift basket -- pink themed! What don't we have in here? There's are glasses for the french soda, a throw, a clock, a cute wreath, cookies from Italy and Hawaii (via World Market), Rose Syrup, bubble tea, actual tea, a mug, punch embroidery kit, diamond art kit, a face mask or two, fancy soap, a wild flower kit, a reed diffuser, aloe socks, a vase, and a little frame. Probably that's it, but you might get a surprise that I forgot to mention. Everything is laid out but I'll put stuff in the basket and wrap it up so you can give it away or unwrap it yourself! Starting big is not too much more than the basket itself! Basket is the same as seen in Gift Basket #1.
Gift Basket #3
$50
Starting bid
Gift basket -- swanky decor themed! Very attractive black basket with some decorative items to elevate your space. Deep amethyst candles, tiny brass-colored frame, dried palms, peacock feathers, olive/brass-look tray, white flower/ruffle pillow, photo/scrapbook, a cool water garden kit, gel eye mask to relax in your swanky place, and even a swanky ceramic bird house for your sophisticated feathered friends. Everything is laid out so you can see it, but I'll wrap it all in the basket so you can gift it to a friend or unwrap it yourself! Starting bid is not a lot more than the price of the basket itself.
Gift basket -- swanky decor themed! Very attractive black basket with some decorative items to elevate your space. Deep amethyst candles, tiny brass-colored frame, dried palms, peacock feathers, olive/brass-look tray, white flower/ruffle pillow, photo/scrapbook, a cool water garden kit, gel eye mask to relax in your swanky place, and even a swanky ceramic bird house for your sophisticated feathered friends. Everything is laid out so you can see it, but I'll wrap it all in the basket so you can gift it to a friend or unwrap it yourself! Starting bid is not a lot more than the price of the basket itself.
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