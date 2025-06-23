Bridge Truss Fund 4th of July Auction Fundraiser

Gift basket -- pink themed! What don't we have in here? There's are glasses for the french soda, a throw, a clock, a cute wreath, cookies from Italy and Hawaii (via World Market), Rose Syrup, bubble tea, actual tea, a mug, punch embroidery kit, diamond art kit, a face mask or two, fancy soap, a wild flower kit, a reed diffuser, aloe socks, a vase, and a little frame. Probably that's it, but you might get a surprise that I forgot to mention. Everything is laid out but I'll put stuff in the basket and wrap it up so you can give it away or unwrap it yourself! Starting big is not too much more than the basket itself! Basket is the same as seen in Gift Basket #1.

Gift basket -- pink themed! What don't we have in here? There's are glasses for the french soda, a throw, a clock, a cute wreath, cookies from Italy and Hawaii (via World Market), Rose Syrup, bubble tea, actual tea, a mug, punch embroidery kit, diamond art kit, a face mask or two, fancy soap, a wild flower kit, a reed diffuser, aloe socks, a vase, and a little frame. Probably that's it, but you might get a surprise that I forgot to mention. Everything is laid out but I'll put stuff in the basket and wrap it up so you can give it away or unwrap it yourself! Starting big is not too much more than the basket itself! Basket is the same as seen in Gift Basket #1.

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