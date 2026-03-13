The Central Texas Herencia Foundation

Hosted by

The Central Texas Herencia Foundation

About this event

Bridgerton Inspired Affair: An Afternoon of Elegance for Education

809 N Gray St

Killeen, TX 76541, USA

General Admission
$60
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
The Platinum Crown Sponsor
$1,000

Premier recognition during the event, prominent logo/name placement on all event signage, programs, and social media, exclusive signage at both the tea and dessert stations, reserved VIP seating for 4 guests, special acknowledgment by the host during opening remarks

The Royal Court
$500

Recognition during the event, logo/name on signage at tea, dessert station, and social media, and reserved seating for 2 guests.

The Diamond Sponsor
$300

Recognition during the event and on social media, reserved seating for 2 guests, and signage at tea or dessert stations.

The Regency Sponsor
$200

Name on event signage and social media, acknowledgment during the event.

The Garden Tea Friend
$100

Recognition on social media and shared event signage.

Add a donation for The Central Texas Herencia Foundation

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