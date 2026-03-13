Bridgerton Inspired Affair: An Afternoon of Elegance for Education

About this event
Premier recognition during the event, prominent logo/name placement on all event signage, programs, and social media, exclusive signage at both the tea and dessert stations, reserved VIP seating for 4 guests, special acknowledgment by the host during opening remarks
Recognition during the event, logo/name on signage at tea, dessert station, and social media, and reserved seating for 2 guests.
Recognition during the event and on social media, reserved seating for 2 guests, and signage at tea or dessert stations.
Name on event signage and social media, acknowledgment during the event.
Recognition on social media and shared event signage.
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