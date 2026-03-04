Atlanta Israel Coalition, Inc.

Hosted by

Atlanta Israel Coalition, Inc.

About this event

Bridges of Hope: Standing Together for a Better Tomorrow

[Venue Shared After Ticketing] Dunwoody

GA, USA

General Admission
$18

Admission to the 7:00 PM concert program featuring live performances and speakers. Seating is first come, first served.

Student Ticket
$8

Student admission with valid student ID. Admission to the 7:00 PM concert program featuring live performances and speakers. Seating is first come, first served.

VIP Experience
$108

Includes exclusive 6:00 PM Meet & Greet with performers and speakers, light kosher bites, warm conversation, and priority seating for the concert.

Bronze Sponsor
$180

Includes 1 VIP Meet & Greet ticket and shared community resource table recognition.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Includes 2 VIP Meet & Greet tickets and dedicated resource table.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Includes 4 VIP Meet & Greet tickets and dedicated resource table.

Platinum Sponsor
$2,000

Includes 6 VIP Meet & Greet tickets and dedicated resource table.

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Includes 10 VIP Meet & Greet tickets, premium recognition, and dedicated resource table.

Add a donation for Atlanta Israel Coalition, Inc.

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