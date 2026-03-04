Bridges of Hope: Standing Together for a Better Tomorrow

About this event
GA, USA
Admission to the 7:00 PM concert program featuring live performances and speakers. Seating is first come, first served.
Student admission with valid student ID. Admission to the 7:00 PM concert program featuring live performances and speakers. Seating is first come, first served.
Includes exclusive 6:00 PM Meet & Greet with performers and speakers, light kosher bites, warm conversation, and priority seating for the concert.
Includes 1 VIP Meet & Greet ticket and shared community resource table recognition.
Includes 2 VIP Meet & Greet tickets and dedicated resource table.
Includes 4 VIP Meet & Greet tickets and dedicated resource table.
Includes 6 VIP Meet & Greet tickets and dedicated resource table.
Includes 10 VIP Meet & Greet tickets, premium recognition, and dedicated resource table.
$
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