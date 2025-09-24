O Silent Online Silent Auction

Give your child a one-of-a-kind celebration with an exclusive Birthday Party at the Burnham Library! Hosted in the welcoming and vibrant setting of the Susan Beris, MD Youth Learning Center, this two-hour event is designed for maximum fun!





What’s Included:



Choose Your Theme – Whether superheroes, fairy tales, animals, or a favorite storybook, you pick the theme, and we’ll bring it to life.



Two-Hour Party (3:00-5:00 PM) on a mutually agreed-upon Saturday for up to 10 guests (siblings and adults welcome without counting towards the guest limit).



Paper Goods – Themed Plates, napkins, cups, utensils, and tablecloths.



Craft or Activity – Library staff will lead a themed craft or engaging activity that every guest will love.



Goodie Bag Add-Ons – We will supply a few extra goodies to make your goodie bag memorable!





You provide food and guest supervision—we handle the rest!





*Valid for one year from the auction date*





For more information or to arrange your celebration, contact [email protected]





Bid now to make a library-loving child’s birthday celebration truly magical!





Donated by Jean Kallay and Lianne Ambruso