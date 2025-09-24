O Silent Online Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Give your child a one-of-a-kind celebration with an exclusive Birthday Party at the Burnham Library! Hosted in the welcoming and vibrant setting of the Susan Beris, MD Youth Learning Center, this two-hour event is designed for maximum fun!
What’s Included:
Choose Your Theme – Whether superheroes, fairy tales, animals, or a favorite storybook, you pick the theme, and we’ll bring it to life.
Two-Hour Party (3:00-5:00 PM) on a mutually agreed-upon Saturday for up to 10 guests (siblings and adults welcome without counting towards the guest limit).
Paper Goods – Themed Plates, napkins, cups, utensils, and tablecloths.
Craft or Activity – Library staff will lead a themed craft or engaging activity that every guest will love.
Goodie Bag Add-Ons – We will supply a few extra goodies to make your goodie bag memorable!
You provide food and guest supervision—we handle the rest!
*Valid for one year from the auction date*
For more information or to arrange your celebration, contact [email protected]
Bid now to make a library-loving child’s birthday celebration truly magical!
Donated by Jean Kallay and Lianne Ambruso
Starting bid
Skip the holiday baking stress and enjoy 12 dozen delicious assorted holiday cookies, baked by the best bakers in Bridgewater - the Friends of Burnham Library.
Perfect for gifting, sharing with family and friends, or enjoying at your holiday gatherings — all the work is done for you!
Pick up your festive cookie box at the library on Saturday, December 13th at 11:00 am.
Treat yourself and celebrate the season with a sweet spread that everyone will love!
An email will be sent to the winner with further details.
Donated by The Friends of Burnham Library
Starting bid
Embrace the unexpected with Willy Wonka! This LEGO set lets you step inside the whimsical world of the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder as the unforgettable candy maker.
Recreate the magic of the Chocolate Factory with intricate details inspired by the movie’s most memorable scenes — from the candy-filled wonderland to the imaginative inventions that make Wonka’s world so extraordinary.
Perfect for LEGO fans, film buffs, and dreamers alike, this collectible set celebrates creativity, nostalgia, and pure imagination.
A must-have for anyone who believes that “a little nonsense now and then is relished by the wisest men.”
Donated by The Friends of Burnham Library
Starting bid
Step into a reader’s dream with The Bookworm’s Bundle — a delightful collection of 11 books, each representing a different decade from the 1920s through the 2010s. From the jazz age to the digital era, this set celebrates how stories have evolved over the past century.
Each title captures the flavor of its time — unforgettable characters, iconic plots, and the changing voices of literature across generations.
And because every bookworm deserves a little something extra, this bundle also includes a selection of book-themed treasures — perfect for adding a cozy, literary touch to your reading nook or gifting to a fellow bibliophile.
What’s inside:
Curl up, turn the page, and travel through time — The Bookworm’s Bundle is your passport to a century of great stories!
Sponsored by the Burnham Staff
Starting bid
Piece together hours of fun with Puzzler’s Delight! This collection includes 11 puzzles, plus a convenient puzzle mat that makes assembly and storage a breeze.
Perfect for solo puzzling, family nights, or group challenges, the mat allows you to roll up and store puzzles mid-progress without losing a single piece.
What’s included:
Puzzler’s Delight is the ultimate treat for anyone who loves the satisfying challenge of a good puzzle!
Sponsored by an Anonymous Friend
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