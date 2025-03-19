Board of Directors Annual "Meaningful Contributions" 2025

Bridging For Change Foundation, Incorporated Board Members Annual Dues: Membership Giving Membership Giving reflects the commitment of our Board Members to the mission and vision of the Bridging For Change Foundation. By contributing annual dues, members play a vital role in supporting our initiatives and programs aimed at fostering positive change within the community. Your financial commitment not only strengthens our organization but also empowers us to expand our reach and impact. Thank you for your dedication and support as we work together to create meaningful change.