Bridging For Change Foundation, Incorporated Membership Levels: 2025-2026

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Supporter Level - $50/year
Your contribution helps us provide essential resources and materials for workshops aimed at uplifting women survivors of domestic violence and supporting single mothers.
Special Recognition for Higher Levels:
Recognition on our website and social media platforms.
Exclusive invitations to donor appreciation events.
Monthly updates on the impact of your contribution.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Advocate Level - $100/year
Join our advocates in driving change. Your support allows us to host community events that empower women, connect them with resources, and create a safe space for sharing experiences.
Special Recognition for Higher Levels:
Recognition on our website and social media platforms.
Exclusive invitations to donor appreciation events.
Monthly updates on the impact of your contribution.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Champion Level - $250/year
As a Champion, you significantly contribute to our work. Your funding helps us provide direct assistance to women in crisis and support our educational scholarships for future leaders.
Special Recognition for Higher Levels:
Recognition on our website and social media platforms.
Exclusive invitations to donor appreciation events.
Monthly updates on the impact of your contribution.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Leader Level - $500/year
Leaders like you are vital to our mission. Your annual membership strengthens our programs, enabling us to expand our reach and impact the lives of more women and children.
Special Recognition for Higher Levels:
Recognition on our website and social media platforms.
Exclusive invitations to donor appreciation events.
Monthly updates on the impact of your contribution.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Visionary Level - $1,000/year
Become a Visionary and help us shape the future. Your generous contribution supports comprehensive programs aimed at igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in women, facilitating business training, and mentorship opportunities.
Special Recognition for Higher Levels:
Recognition on our website and social media platforms.
Exclusive invitations to donor appreciation events.
Monthly updates on the impact of your contribution.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Philanthropist Level - $5,000/year
Philanthropists play a crucial role in systemic change. Your investment enables us to launch new initiatives, enhance our scholarship programs, and provide transformational support for women in need.
Special Recognition for Higher Levels:
Recognition on our website and social media platforms.
Exclusive invitations to donor appreciation events.
Monthly updates on the impact of your contribution.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing