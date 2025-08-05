BILT Up the Bids!

🏒 Signed Linus Ullmark Hockey Puck 🏒

Get ready to score big! This official Boston Bruins puck has been personally signed by star goaltender Linus Ullmark- the man known for his epic saves, lightning reflexes, and all-around Bruins pride!

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love the thrill of the game, this collectible is a total win. Display it proudly at home, in your office, or gift it to the biggest hockey fan you know.

✨ Details:

Authentic Boston Bruins puck

Hand-signed by Linus Ullmark himself

Perfect keepsake for any hockey lover

Great conversation piece and display item

Don’t miss your shot to take home a piece of the Black and Gold magic — bid high and make it yours! 🖤💛