BILT Up the Bids!

🚗✨ Keep your ride shining with this Scrub-a-Dub Gift Card!
Enjoy 5 Express Car Washes (a $44 value) and give your car the pampering it deserves. Whether you're battling salty roads, pollen, or everyday grime, Scrub-a-Dub will have your car looking spotless in no time. Bid now and drive clean all season long! 🧼🌟
Get ready to score big! This official Boston Bruins puck has been personally signed by star goaltender Linus Ullmark- the man known for his epic saves, lightning reflexes, and all-around Bruins pride!
Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love the thrill of the game, this collectible is a total win. Display it proudly at home, in your office, or gift it to the biggest hockey fan you know.
✨ Details:
Don’t miss your shot to take home a piece of the Black and Gold magic — bid high and make it yours! 🖤💛
Keep your smile sparkling wherever you go! This all-in-one travel oral hygiene kit makes staying fresh on the move easy and stylish. Whether you’re jetting off for vacation, heading to the gym, or just need a quick refresh during a busy day — this kit has you covered!
🪥 Includes:
Perfect for tossing in your carry-on, gym bag, or purse, this kit keeps your smile bright and your confidence high wherever life takes you.
Bid now and take home the gift of a healthy, happy smile! 😄✈️
Show your Scarlet pride and stay powered up wherever life takes you! This Rutgers Business travel kit is the perfect combo of function and school spirit — designed for the busy student, professional, or alum who’s always on the move.
👜 What’s Inside:
All packed neatly in a compact zippered travel case featuring the Rutgers logo and “Business 2025” design.
Whether you’re a proud alum, a future grad, or just love smart gadgets, this kit keeps you connected — Scarlet-style! ❤️🖤
Bid high and rep Rutgers wherever you go!
Ready to rock your next backyard BBQ or beach day? This portable powerhouse delivers 360° Bose sound so everyone hears deep, immersive audio. Its rugged aluminium body is water‑ and dust‑resistant and houses a rechargeable battery for up to 13 hours of play time—plenty for a full day of fun.
🎵 Features:
Original price: $219.00 – this brand‑new speaker was kindly donated by Seaver Construction, so every bid helps a great cause! Bid high and bring home premium Bose sound for all your gatherings.
Hit a home run with this spirited Worcester Bravehearts gift basket! Perfect for baseball lovers and local sports fans alike, this bundle has everything you need for a day at the ballpark, and a little team pride to take home.
Includes:
Whether you’re cheering from the stands or representing the team around town, this basket is a true grand slam for any fan!
Jumpstart your fitness journey with this exclusive Best Fitness Woburn package, the perfect combo of motivation and perks to help you crush your goals!
This package includes:
Whether you’re starting fresh or getting back into your groove, Best Fitness offers a supportive, high-energy environment to help you look and feel your best.
Value: Over $500
Turn heads with this Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch, a striking blend of modern minimalism and timeless style. Crafted with a gunmetal stainless steel bracelet, rose gold-tone topring, and a sleek monochromatic sunray dial, this watch delivers sophistication with an edge.
Whether you’re dressing up for the office or elevating your weekend look, this versatile timepiece adds effortless polish to any outfit.
💎 Details:
Add this refined accessory to your collection or make it the perfect gift for someone special.
Treat yourself or someone special with a $100 credit from Bridging Independent Living Together, Inc. (BILT). Your winning bid adds funds directly to your BILT account. Perfect for our wellness offerings, community programs, or future events. 🙌
Own a piece of Patriots history with this autographed photo of #31, Jonathan Jones. Two-time Super Bowl Champion and longtime defensive standout for New England! A must-have for any true Pats fan or sports memorabilia collector.
Authentic. Iconic. Unforgettable.
Score a game-changer for your collection: an autographed photo of #91, a standout defensive presence in Patriots history. A bold piece for any fan or sports memorabilia lover. Ready to be displayed, valued, and remembered.
Authentic. Rare. Rooted in the Patriot legacy.
Show your Black and Gold pride with this official Boston Bruins jersey, brand new with tags and ready to wear! Perfect for cheering from the stands, hosting a watch party, or repping your team around town.
With bold team colors and the iconic spoked “B” logo, this jersey is a must-have for any Bruins fan looking to bring that TD Garden energy wherever they go.
🔥 Official Adidas NHL Gear
🔥 Size Small. Brand New with Tags
Let’s go Bruins! 🖤💛
Retail: $260.
Get ready for a glow-in-the-dark adventure with 4 passes to Monster Mini Golf, valid at any participating location! ⛳🌀 Valued at $52, this experience combines mini golf, music, and a spooky-fun atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages. Whether it’s a family outing or a friendly competition, you’re guaranteed to have a monstrously good time! 💚👟
Celebrate 100 years of Boston Bruins hockey with these exclusive centennial edition wallet, a perfect collector’s item for die-hard fans!
Featuring the official Bruins 100th Anniversary logo, this brand-new wallet combines sleek style with team pride. Whether you’re heading to the Garden or out on the town, carry your love for the B’s wherever you go.
🔥 Official NHL Merchandise
🔥 Brand New with Tags
🔥 Limited Centennial Edition
A must-have for every Bruins fan! 🏒
Retail: $80.00
Hit a home run with this 4-pack of Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) tickets! Enjoy an unforgettable day at Polar Park, filled with baseball, ballpark bites, and family fun.
Whether you’re cheering from the stands or catching a foul ball with friends, this is your chance to experience the excitement of WooSox baseball up close!
🎟️ 4 Tickets to a WooSox Home Game
🎉 Perfect for family outings or summer nights with friends
Batter up this one’s a fan favorite!
Get ready for fast-paced hockey action with this 4-pack of Providence Bruins tickets! Catch all the excitement, hard hits, and highlight-reel goals as the P-Bruins take the ice at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Perfect for a family outing, date night, or friends’ adventure, this package brings you up close to the future stars of the Boston Bruins.
🎟️ 4 Tickets to a Providence Bruins Home Game
🔥 Family-friendly fun and non-stop energy
Experience the thrill of hockey, Providence-style! 🖤💛🏒
Get ready to jump, laugh, and celebrate with this Launch Trampoline Park MVP Party Package, a 2-hour party for up to 10 active guests! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, or just an unforgettable day of high-energy fun.
Your party includes:
🕒 60 minutes of jump time
🎮 20 arcade credits per guest
🧦 Launch grip socks for each jumper
🍕 2 large pizzas + unlimited fountain drinks
🥳 Private table time & dedicated party host
Valid at Launch locations in Framingham, North Attleboro, Norwood, Westboro, or Woburn.
Value: Over $400 of fun, all in one epic party!
Indulge your senses with a behind-the-scenes tour at Taza Chocolate in Somerville, MA! This package includes four Factory Tour vouchers (each valued at $13) - a total value of $52 — giving you a firsthand look at how Taza creates its signature stone-ground chocolate.
Explore the factory, sample decadent treats, and learn the art of chocolate-making from bean to bar. Perfect for a sweet day out with family or friends!
🍫 4 Factory Tour Passes
📍 Taza Chocolate, Somerville MA
💰 Value: $52
A deliciously fun experience for all ages!
Make magical memories with two tickets to Story Land in beautiful Glen, New Hampshire — the “Children’s Theme Park Where Fantasy Lives!” ✨
Enjoy a day full of rides, shows, and family fun as fairy tales come to life. From the Polar Coaster to Cinderella’s Castle, Story Land is the perfect destination for kids and kids-at-heart!
🎟️ 2 One-Day Admission Tickets
📍 Story Land, Glen, NH
💫 A day of wonder, laughter, and adventure!
Value: $74
Level up the fun with four 2-hour gameplay codes — perfect for your next party, family day, or friendly competition! Each code unlocks 2 full hours of unlimited arcade action, letting you dive into all your favorite games back-to-back.
Whether you’re chasing high scores or reliving your favorite classics, this package guarantees hours of non-stop excitement for all ages.
🕹️ 4 Gameplay Codes (2 Hours Each)
🎯 Share with friends or keep for yourself!
Get ready, set… play! 🎉
Get ready to elevate your adventure with two free tickets to TreeTop Adventures in Canton! Take on high ropes, zip-lines, bridges and logs, suspended among the trees, with safety harnesses and a thrilling atmosphere built in.
🎫 Includes:
Whether it's a fun outing for you and a favorite person, or a gift for someone who loves height and excitement, this is one to watch.
🎉 Sweet Celebration Alert! Gather your friends and indulge in a 10-person birthday party at New City Microcreamery, where handcrafted ice cream meets pure happiness! 🍦 Choose from any of their four scoop-worthy locations: Hudson, Cambridge, Sudbury, or Arlington. Perfect for kids, families, or anyone young at heart, this experience promises unforgettable fun and flavor. Don’t miss your chance to make someone’s birthday extra sweet! 🎂✨
Valued at $400+
🏒 Score Big with the River Hawks! Cheer on the UMass Lowell River Hawks with a 4-pack of tickets to any home game of your choice this season, valid through March 2026! This package is perfect for hockey fans, families, or a night out with friends. Feel the excitement, the energy, and the roar of the crowd — go River Hawks! 💙🥅
Valued at $100
Spend a sunny day making sweet memories with this Family of Four Berry Picking Pass! Enjoy access to the fields during next spring/summer’s berry season, where you can pick your own fresh, juicy berries straight from the vine.
Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves a day outdoors surrounded by nature and the taste of summer!
🌿 Admission for 4 to the Picking Fields
🍓 Redeemable Next Spring/Summer
☀️ Fun, fresh, and family-friendly!
A delightful seasonal experience everyone will enjoy!
🏒 Score Big with the River Hawks! Cheer on the UMass Lowell River Hawks with a 4-pack of tickets to any home game of your choice this season, valid through March 2026! This package is perfect for hockey fans, families, or a night out with friends. Feel the excitement, the energy, and the roar of the crowd — go River Hawks! 💙🥅
Valued at $100
🏀 Game On with the River Hawks! Enjoy the thrill of college basketball with a 4-pack of tickets to any UMass Lowell Men’s or Women’s Basketball home game of your choice ,valid through February 2026! This package is perfect for fans, families, or anyone who loves fast-paced hoops action. Come feel the energy and cheer on the River Hawks to victory! 💙🔥
Valued at $60
⚡ Get Ready for Xtreme Fun! Bring the energy with a gift certificate good for up to 5 people for one free Laser Tag game or one session at the Inflatable Park at Xtreme Craze, valid at any of their awesome locations! 🎯💥 Perfect for families, friends, or team outings, this experience guarantees laughter, action, and unforgettable memories. Don’t miss your chance to play, bounce, and battle it out — Xtreme style! 🚀
Valued at $100
🏀 Game On with the River Hawks! Enjoy the thrill of college basketball with a 4-pack of tickets to any UMass Lowell Men’s or Women’s Basketball home game of your choice ,valid through February 2026! This package is perfect for fans, families, or anyone who loves fast-paced hoops action. Come feel the energy and cheer on the River Hawks to victory! 💙🔥
Valued at $60
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Altar’d State, where fashion meets inspiration. 🛍️💫 Discover beautifully curated clothing, accessories, and home décor, all from a brand that gives back and uplifts others. Perfect for refreshing your wardrobe or finding that special, meaningful gift. Style that looks good and does good! 💕
Experience the magic of the season with 2 passes to A Christmas Carol at the North Shore Music Theatre, valid for December 5th or 6th. 🌟 Immerse yourself in this timeless tale of hope and redemption, brought to life with stunning performances, music, and festive cheer. Perfect for a cozy holiday date night or a heartwarming evening out! 🎄✨
Take your Bruins pride to the next level! This official Boston Bruins puck has been personally signed by defenseman Hampus Lindholm, known for his powerhouse plays, smooth skating, and rock-solid presence on the blue line.
Whether you’re a die-hard Bruins fan or love collecting NHL memorabilia, this piece is a total score. Show it off at home, in your office, or gift it to the ultimate hockey enthusiast in your life.
✨ Details:
Don’t miss your chance to snag a piece of Black and Gold history 🖤💛
Donated from our friends at Inner Peace Psychological Services:
Inner Peace Psychological Services (IPPS) is happy to participate in BILT’s silent auction!
At Inner Peace, we offer compassionate, evidence-based therapy to help you navigate life's
challenges. Our mission is to provide a safe, non-judgmental space where you can resolve
struggles, build resilience, and achieve personal growth. We're here to help you find clarity and
lasting inner peace.
Jennifer Seller MEd, LMHC, LDAC, RBT
Celebrate the season with 2 tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester! ✨ Experience this beloved holiday classic filled with stunning performances, festive music, and the timeless message of hope and redemption. A perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright! 🎭❄️
Christmas will be in the air at TD Garden as the Celtics take on the Pacers in what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of hoops and holiday spirit! 🌟
You’ll be sitting in Loge 2, Row 18, Seats 16 & 17 — some of the best seats in the house! Positioned at the end of the row in the last row of the Loge section, these seats offer:
✨ Extra legroom (thanks to the open staircase in front!)
✨ Quick and easy access to entrances, exits, concessions
✨ A not-so-secret “hidden” bathroom nearby — a true Garden insider perk!
Whether you’re gifting this to a die-hard Celtics fan or treating yourself to a night of holiday magic and high-energy basketball, this experience is a slam dunk! 🏀💚
Value: Priceless fan experience, but we’ll call it unreal comfort + unbeatable view!
Treat yourself to some well-deserved self-care with a $200 gift card to MedSpa 810 in Burlington, MA. Pick from a full range of beauty treatments (whether clinical skin care, injectables, body contouring, or laser hair removal) you’ll leave feeling renewed, radiant, and refreshed. The perfect way to unwind and glow from the inside out! ✨
Enjoy a fun night out with this perfect combo: a $50 gift card to Lord Hobo Brewery, a 4-pack of their Octoberfest, and 2 tickets to BC Hockey vs. UMass Lowell on Dec. 6th!
Whether it’s a cozy night for two or a gift for friends, this basket brings the cheer! 🎟️🍺💙
Valued at $100+
The lucky winner will receive an Advocate Level Membership to The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH! This membership offers exclusive benefits, including early access to tickets, special event invitations, and discounts on shows and films. As an Advocate member, you'll enjoy VIP treatment while supporting the arts and culture in your community. Whether you're a fan of live music, theater, or film, this membership enhances your experience at one of New England's premier performing arts venues. Enjoy a year of unforgettable performances with this exciting prize!
The lucky winner will receive an exciting gift basket from Raising Cane's, packed with a variety of fun goodies! This fantastic prize includes a cuddly plushie, gift cards for delicious meals, a stylish tee shirt, a convenient cooler bag for your outings, a bottle opener for your favorite drinks, and a trendy hat to show off your Cane's pride. Whether you're hitting the road, having a picnic, or enjoying a meal at home, this gift basket has everything you need for a fun-filled experience. Celebrate your love for Raising Cane's with this awesome prize!
Get ready for fun and adventure! The winner of this prize will receive 5 play passes to We Rock The Spectrum in Westford, MA an inclusive indoor sensory gym for kids of all abilities. With equipment designed to encourage movement, creativity, and social play, this unique space offers a safe, fun environment where kids can climb, swing, jump, and explore. Its the perfect place for children to build confidence, burn off energy, and make lasting memories. Let the fun begin with this exciting prize!
Get ready to score big! This official Boston Bruins puck has been personally signed by star goaltender Jeremy Swayman, the fan-favorite known for his incredible saves, high-energy spirit, and unstoppable “Sway” between the pipes!
Whether you’re a lifelong Bruins fan or just love the thrill of the game, this collectible is a total win. Display it proudly at home, in your office, or gift it to the biggest hockey fan you know.
✨ Details:
Don’t miss your shot to take home a piece of Black and Gold magic 🖤💛
🥎 Worth Ranger All-Leather Fielder’s Glove 🥎
Step up to the plate with this brand-new, rare Worth “Ranger” fielder’s glove, crafted from premium full-grain leather for unmatched durability and performance. Valued at $225, this glove combines professional-grade quality with timeless style—perfect for collectors, players, or anyone who loves the game.
⚾️ Details:
Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of baseball excellence—swing big and make this glove yours! 🧤
Bring the power of Alexa into your home with this Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) — still brand new, sealed, and never opened! Sleek, compact, and smart, it’s the perfect way to play music, control lights, set reminders, or get instant answers — all hands-free.
✨ Details:
Perfect for any room — kitchen, office, or bedroom — this Echo Dot makes every space a little smarter. 💡
Stream your favorite shows, movies, and music in seconds with this brand-new Google Chromecast, still sealed and never opened! Easily transform any TV into a smart entertainment hub — just plug it in, connect, and start casting from your phone, tablet, or laptop.
✨ Details:
Upgrade your movie nights and binge sessions — cast it, stream it, love it! 🎬
Show your Scarlet Pride with this Rutgers Business School gift bundle, packed with fun and functional items perfect for students, alumni, or fans!
🖤 What’s Inside:
A must-have for any Rutgers enthusiast — bold, spirited, and ready to rep RBS pride! ❤️🖤
High-speed, high-precision resin printer with a 10.1-inch 14K mono LCD and Anycubic LightTurbo 3.0 system for exceptional detail and accuracy. Prints up to 150 mm/h with fast resin, includes intelligent auto-detection features, and supports a large 8.7 × 5 × 9 inch build volume—perfect for makers who want speed, reliability, and professional-grade results.
✨ Relax & Recharge! Treat yourself (or someone special) to a 60-minute massage at Arlington Heights Massage Therapy, the perfect way to unwind and melt away stress. Valued at $130, this rejuvenating experience combines expert care with a peaceful atmosphere right in the heart of Arlington Heights. Bid now for your chance to restore balance and bliss! 💆♀️💆♂️
