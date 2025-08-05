BILT Up the Bids!

215 Lexington St, Woburn, MA 01801, USA

ScrubaDub gift card item
ScrubaDub gift card
$15

🚗✨ Keep your ride shining with this Scrub-a-Dub Gift Card!
Enjoy 5 Express Car Washes (a $44 value) and give your car the pampering it deserves. Whether you're battling salty roads, pollen, or everyday grime, Scrub-a-Dub will have your car looking spotless in no time. Bid now and drive clean all season long! 🧼🌟

Autographed Bruins Hockey Puck item
Autographed Bruins Hockey Puck
$50

🏒 Signed Linus Ullmark Hockey Puck 🏒

Get ready to score big! This official Boston Bruins puck has been personally signed by star goaltender Linus Ullmark- the man known for his epic saves, lightning reflexes, and all-around Bruins pride!

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love the thrill of the game, this collectible is a total win. Display it proudly at home, in your office, or gift it to the biggest hockey fan you know.

Details:

  • Authentic Boston Bruins puck
  • Hand-signed by Linus Ullmark himself
  • Perfect keepsake for any hockey lover
  • Great conversation piece and display item

Don’t miss your shot to take home a piece of the Black and Gold magic — bid high and make it yours! 🖤💛

Travel oral hygiene kit item
Travel oral hygiene kit
$10

😁✨ Travel Oral Hygiene Kit ✨😁

Keep your smile sparkling wherever you go! This all-in-one travel oral hygiene kit makes staying fresh on the move easy and stylish. Whether you’re jetting off for vacation, heading to the gym, or just need a quick refresh during a busy day — this kit has you covered!

🪥 Includes:

  • Full size tooth brush
  • Minty-fresh toothpaste
  • Portable mouthwash
  • Elta MD Skincare UV Restore Sunscreen
  • Irish Spring original scent body wash
  • Sleek travel pouch

Perfect for tossing in your carry-on, gym bag, or purse, this kit keeps your smile bright and your confidence high wherever life takes you.

Bid now and take home the gift of a healthy, happy smile! 😄✈️

🎓📱 Rutgers “On the Go” Power Kit 📱🎓 item
🎓📱 Rutgers “On the Go” Power Kit 📱🎓
$20

Show your Scarlet pride and stay powered up wherever life takes you! This Rutgers Business travel kit is the perfect combo of function and school spirit — designed for the busy student, professional, or alum who’s always on the move.

👜 What’s Inside:

  • ✍️ Sleek Rutgers notebook – jot down ideas, goals, or game-changing plans
  • 🪵 Stylish wooden pen – smooth writing with a classic touch
  • 🔌 3-in-1 retractable charger – compatible with most devices for ultimate convenience
  • Portable power bank – keep your devices charged during classes, travel, or long days out

All packed neatly in a compact zippered travel case featuring the Rutgers logo and “Business 2025” design.

Whether you’re a proud alum, a future grad, or just love smart gadgets, this kit keeps you connected — Scarlet-style! ❤️🖤

Bid high and rep Rutgers wherever you go!

Bose Soundlink Revole II item
Bose Soundlink Revole II
$100

🔊 Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth Speaker

Ready to rock your next backyard BBQ or beach day? This portable powerhouse delivers 360° Bose sound so everyone hears deep, immersive audio. Its rugged aluminium body is water‑ and dust‑resistant and houses a rechargeable battery for up to 13 hours of play time—plenty for a full day of fun.

🎵 Features:

  • True 360° sound with an omnidirectional acoustic deflector for uniform coverage
  • Durable design with soft bumpers and a seamless grille
  • Water‑ and dust‑resistant (IP55 rating) for outdoor adventures
  • Built‑in microphone for calls and voice assistant
  • Bose Connect app unlocks party mode, stereo pairing and easy Bluetooth management
  • Rechargeable battery plays up to 13 hours on a single charge

Original price: $219.00 – this brand‑new speaker was kindly donated by Seaver Construction, so every bid helps a great cause! Bid high and bring home premium Bose sound for all your gatherings.

⚾ Worcester Bravehearts Fan Pack item
⚾ Worcester Bravehearts Fan Pack
$50

Hit a home run with this spirited Worcester Bravehearts gift basket! Perfect for baseball lovers and local sports fans alike, this bundle has everything you need for a day at the ballpark, and a little team pride to take home.

Includes:

  • 🎟️ 4 tickets to a Worcester Bravehearts home game
  • 🧢 Official Bravehearts hat to show off your team spirit
  • 👕 Bravehearts t-shirt for the ultimate fan look
  • 🥤 Team tumbler to keep your drink cool during those summer innings

Whether you’re cheering from the stands or representing the team around town, this basket is a true grand slam for any fan!

💪 Best Fitness Woburn Wellness Package item
💪 Best Fitness Woburn Wellness Package
$250

Jumpstart your fitness journey with this exclusive Best Fitness Woburn package, the perfect combo of motivation and perks to help you crush your goals!

This package includes:

  • 🏋️‍♀️ 6-Month Best Fitness Membership (valued at over $500!)
  • 💼 Branded Cooler Bag — ideal for post-workout snacks or weekend adventures
  • 🥤 Tumbler — stay hydrated in style

Whether you’re starting fresh or getting back into your groove, Best Fitness offers a supportive, high-energy environment to help you look and feel your best.

Value: Over $500

⌚ Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Watch item
⌚ Michael Kors Men’s Slim Runway Watch
$75

Turn heads with this Michael Kors Slim Runway Watch, a striking blend of modern minimalism and timeless style. Crafted with a gunmetal stainless steel bracelet, rose gold-tone topring, and a sleek monochromatic sunray dial, this watch delivers sophistication with an edge.

Whether you’re dressing up for the office or elevating your weekend look, this versatile timepiece adds effortless polish to any outfit.

💎 Details:

  • Brand: Michael Kors
  • Style: Slim Runway
  • Gunmetal three-hand design with rose gold-tone accents
  • Includes original box and care instructions
  • Valued at $150

Add this refined accessory to your collection or make it the perfect gift for someone special.

Gift certificate from BILT! item
Gift certificate from BILT!
$50

Treat yourself or someone special with a $100 credit from Bridging Independent Living Together, Inc. (BILT). Your winning bid adds funds directly to your BILT account. Perfect for our wellness offerings, community programs, or future events. 🙌

🏈 Autographed Photo. #31 of the New England Patriots item
🏈 Autographed Photo. #31 of the New England Patriots
$75

Own a piece of Patriots history with this autographed photo of #31, Jonathan Jones. Two-time Super Bowl Champion and longtime defensive standout for New England! A must-have for any true Pats fan or sports memorabilia collector.

Authentic. Iconic. Unforgettable.

🏈 Autographed Photo. #91 of the New England Patriots item
🏈 Autographed Photo. #91 of the New England Patriots
$75

Score a game-changer for your collection: an autographed photo of #91, a standout defensive presence in Patriots history. A bold piece for any fan or sports memorabilia lover. Ready to be displayed, valued, and remembered.

Authentic. Rare. Rooted in the Patriot legacy.

Boston Bruins Jersey item
Boston Bruins Jersey
$150

Show your Black and Gold pride with this official Boston Bruins jersey, brand new with tags and ready to wear! Perfect for cheering from the stands, hosting a watch party, or repping your team around town.

With bold team colors and the iconic spoked “B” logo, this jersey is a must-have for any Bruins fan looking to bring that TD Garden energy wherever they go.

🔥 Official Adidas NHL Gear
🔥 Size Small. Brand New with Tags

Let’s go Bruins! 🖤💛


Retail: $260.

Putt, Glow & Go at Monster Mini Golf! item
Putt, Glow & Go at Monster Mini Golf!
$25

Get ready for a glow-in-the-dark adventure with 4 passes to Monster Mini Golf, valid at any participating location! ⛳🌀 Valued at $52, this experience combines mini golf, music, and a spooky-fun atmosphere that’s perfect for all ages. Whether it’s a family outing or a friendly competition, you’re guaranteed to have a monstrously good time! 💚👟

🖤💛 Boston Bruins 100th Anniversary Wallet item
🖤💛 Boston Bruins 100th Anniversary Wallet
$25

Celebrate 100 years of Boston Bruins hockey with these exclusive centennial edition wallet, a perfect collector’s item for die-hard fans!

Featuring the official Bruins 100th Anniversary logo, this brand-new wallet combines sleek style with team pride. Whether you’re heading to the Garden or out on the town, carry your love for the B’s wherever you go.

🔥 Official NHL Merchandise
🔥 Brand New with Tags
🔥 Limited Centennial Edition

A must-have for every Bruins fan! 🏒


Retail: $80.00

⚾ 4-Pack of Worcester Red Sox Tickets item
⚾ 4-Pack of Worcester Red Sox Tickets
$50

Hit a home run with this 4-pack of Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) tickets! Enjoy an unforgettable day at Polar Park, filled with baseball, ballpark bites, and family fun.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands or catching a foul ball with friends, this is your chance to experience the excitement of WooSox baseball up close!

🎟️ 4 Tickets to a WooSox Home Game
🎉 Perfect for family outings or summer nights with friends

Batter up this one’s a fan favorite!

🏒 4-Pack of Providence Bruins Tickets item
🏒 4-Pack of Providence Bruins Tickets
$50

Get ready for fast-paced hockey action with this 4-pack of Providence Bruins tickets! Catch all the excitement, hard hits, and highlight-reel goals as the P-Bruins take the ice at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Perfect for a family outing, date night, or friends’ adventure, this package brings you up close to the future stars of the Boston Bruins.

🎟️ 4 Tickets to a Providence Bruins Home Game
🔥 Family-friendly fun and non-stop energy

Experience the thrill of hockey, Providence-style! 🖤💛🏒

🎉 Launch Trampoline Park MVP Party – 2 Hours of Nonstop Fun item
🎉 Launch Trampoline Park MVP Party – 2 Hours of Nonstop Fun
$250

Get ready to jump, laugh, and celebrate with this Launch Trampoline Park MVP Party Package, a 2-hour party for up to 10 active guests! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, or just an unforgettable day of high-energy fun.

Your party includes:
🕒 60 minutes of jump time
🎮 20 arcade credits per guest
🧦 Launch grip socks for each jumper
🍕 2 large pizzas + unlimited fountain drinks
🥳 Private table time & dedicated party host

Valid at Launch locations in Framingham, North Attleboro, Norwood, Westboro, or Woburn.

Value: Over $400 of fun, all in one epic party!

🍫 Taza Chocolate Factory Tour – 4 Tickets! item
🍫 Taza Chocolate Factory Tour – 4 Tickets!
$20

Indulge your senses with a behind-the-scenes tour at Taza Chocolate in Somerville, MA! This package includes four Factory Tour vouchers (each valued at $13) - a total value of $52 — giving you a firsthand look at how Taza creates its signature stone-ground chocolate.

Explore the factory, sample decadent treats, and learn the art of chocolate-making from bean to bar. Perfect for a sweet day out with family or friends!

🍫 4 Factory Tour Passes
📍 Taza Chocolate, Somerville MA
💰 Value: $52

A deliciously fun experience for all ages!

🎠 Story Land – 2 Admission Tickets item
🎠 Story Land – 2 Admission Tickets
$30

Make magical memories with two tickets to Story Land in beautiful Glen, New Hampshire — the “Children’s Theme Park Where Fantasy Lives!”

Enjoy a day full of rides, shows, and family fun as fairy tales come to life. From the Polar Coaster to Cinderella’s Castle, Story Land is the perfect destination for kids and kids-at-heart!

🎟️ 2 One-Day Admission Tickets
📍 Story Land, Glen, NH
💫 A day of wonder, laughter, and adventure!

Value: $74

🎮 GameTime Fun – 4 Gameplay Codes (2 Hours Each!) item
🎮 GameTime Fun – 4 Gameplay Codes (2 Hours Each!)
$25

Level up the fun with four 2-hour gameplay codes — perfect for your next party, family day, or friendly competition! Each code unlocks 2 full hours of unlimited arcade action, letting you dive into all your favorite games back-to-back.

Whether you’re chasing high scores or reliving your favorite classics, this package guarantees hours of non-stop excitement for all ages.

🕹️ 4 Gameplay Codes (2 Hours Each)
🎯 Share with friends or keep for yourself!

Get ready, set… play! 🎉

Two Tickets to TreeTop Adventures item
Two Tickets to TreeTop Adventures
$70

Get ready to elevate your adventure with two free tickets to TreeTop Adventures in Canton! Take on high ropes, zip-lines, bridges and logs, suspended among the trees, with safety harnesses and a thrilling atmosphere built in.

🎫 Includes:

  • Two independent use tickets (each up to $70 value)
  • Redeemable by online reservation at TreeTopCanton.com
  • Expires 2 years from issue date

Whether it's a fun outing for you and a favorite person, or a gift for someone who loves height and excitement, this is one to watch.

10-person Birthday Party! item
10-person Birthday Party!
$250

🎉 Sweet Celebration Alert! Gather your friends and indulge in a 10-person birthday party at New City Microcreamery, where handcrafted ice cream meets pure happiness! 🍦 Choose from any of their four scoop-worthy locations: Hudson, Cambridge, Sudbury, or Arlington. Perfect for kids, families, or anyone young at heart, this experience promises unforgettable fun and flavor. Don’t miss your chance to make someone’s birthday extra sweet! 🎂✨


Valued at $400+

4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks HOCKEY game item
4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks HOCKEY game
$50

🏒 Score Big with the River Hawks! Cheer on the UMass Lowell River Hawks with a 4-pack of tickets to any home game of your choice this season, valid through March 2026! This package is perfect for hockey fans, families, or a night out with friends. Feel the excitement, the energy, and the roar of the crowd — go River Hawks! 💙🥅


Valued at $100

🍓 Family Berry Picking Experience at Tougas Farm! item
🍓 Family Berry Picking Experience at Tougas Farm!
$20

Spend a sunny day making sweet memories with this Family of Four Berry Picking Pass! Enjoy access to the fields during next spring/summer’s berry season, where you can pick your own fresh, juicy berries straight from the vine.

Perfect for families, friends, or anyone who loves a day outdoors surrounded by nature and the taste of summer!

🌿 Admission for 4 to the Picking Fields
🍓 Redeemable Next Spring/Summer
☀️ Fun, fresh, and family-friendly!

A delightful seasonal experience everyone will enjoy!

4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks HOCKEY game item
4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks HOCKEY game
$50

🏒 Score Big with the River Hawks! Cheer on the UMass Lowell River Hawks with a 4-pack of tickets to any home game of your choice this season, valid through March 2026! This package is perfect for hockey fans, families, or a night out with friends. Feel the excitement, the energy, and the roar of the crowd — go River Hawks! 💙🥅


Valued at $100

4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks BASKETBALL game item
4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks BASKETBALL game
$30

🏀 Game On with the River Hawks! Enjoy the thrill of college basketball with a 4-pack of tickets to any UMass Lowell Men’s or Women’s Basketball home game of your choice ,valid through February 2026! This package is perfect for fans, families, or anyone who loves fast-paced hoops action. Come feel the energy and cheer on the River Hawks to victory! 💙🔥


Valued at $60

🎯Ultimate Xtreme Adventure for 5! item
🎯Ultimate Xtreme Adventure for 5!
$50

Get Ready for Xtreme Fun! Bring the energy with a gift certificate good for up to 5 people for one free Laser Tag game or one session at the Inflatable Park at Xtreme Craze, valid at any of their awesome locations! 🎯💥 Perfect for families, friends, or team outings, this experience guarantees laughter, action, and unforgettable memories. Don’t miss your chance to play, bounce, and battle it out — Xtreme style! 🚀


Valued at $100

4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks BASKETBALL game item
4 pack of tickets to ANY 2025-26 River Hawks BASKETBALL game
$30

🏀 Game On with the River Hawks! Enjoy the thrill of college basketball with a 4-pack of tickets to any UMass Lowell Men’s or Women’s Basketball home game of your choice ,valid through February 2026! This package is perfect for fans, families, or anyone who loves fast-paced hoops action. Come feel the energy and cheer on the River Hawks to victory! 💙🔥


Valued at $60

Shop with Purpose at Altar’d State! item
Shop with Purpose at Altar’d State!
$50

Enjoy a $100 gift card to Altar’d State, where fashion meets inspiration. 🛍️💫 Discover beautifully curated clothing, accessories, and home décor, all from a brand that gives back and uplifts others. Perfect for refreshing your wardrobe or finding that special, meaningful gift. Style that looks good and does good! 💕

A Holiday Classic Comes to Life! item
A Holiday Classic Comes to Life!
$65

Experience the magic of the season with 2 passes to A Christmas Carol at the North Shore Music Theatre, valid for December 5th or 6th. 🌟 Immerse yourself in this timeless tale of hope and redemption, brought to life with stunning performances, music, and festive cheer. Perfect for a cozy holiday date night or a heartwarming evening out! 🎄✨

🏒 Signed Hampus Lindholm Hockey Puck 🏒 item
🏒 Signed Hampus Lindholm Hockey Puck 🏒
$50

Take your Bruins pride to the next level! This official Boston Bruins puck has been personally signed by defenseman Hampus Lindholm, known for his powerhouse plays, smooth skating, and rock-solid presence on the blue line.

Whether you’re a die-hard Bruins fan or love collecting NHL memorabilia, this piece is a total score. Show it off at home, in your office, or gift it to the ultimate hockey enthusiast in your life.

Details:

  • Authentic Boston Bruins puck
  • Hand-signed by Hampus Lindholm himself
  • Perfect keepsake for any hockey lover
  • Great conversation piece and display item
  • Comes with puck display case

Don’t miss your chance to snag a piece of Black and Gold history 🖤💛

The Ultimate Cozy Care Package item
The Ultimate Cozy Care Package
$50

Donated from our friends at Inner Peace Psychological Services:


Inner Peace Psychological Services (IPPS) is happy to participate in BILT’s silent auction!

At Inner Peace, we offer compassionate, evidence-based therapy to help you navigate life's

challenges. Our mission is to provide a safe, non-judgmental space where you can resolve

struggles, build resilience, and achieve personal growth. We're here to help you find clarity and

lasting inner peace.

Jennifer Seller MEd, LMHC, LDAC, RBT

Holiday Magic at The Hanover Theatre! item
Holiday Magic at The Hanover Theatre!
$50

Celebrate the season with 2 tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester! ✨ Experience this beloved holiday classic filled with stunning performances, festive music, and the timeless message of hope and redemption. A perfect way to make your holiday season merry and bright! 🎭❄️

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers item
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
$600

Christmas will be in the air at TD Garden as the Celtics take on the Pacers in what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of hoops and holiday spirit! 🌟

You’ll be sitting in Loge 2, Row 18, Seats 16 & 17 — some of the best seats in the house! Positioned at the end of the row in the last row of the Loge section, these seats offer:
✨ Extra legroom (thanks to the open staircase in front!)
✨ Quick and easy access to entrances, exits, concessions
✨ A not-so-secret “hidden” bathroom nearby — a true Garden insider perk!

Whether you’re gifting this to a die-hard Celtics fan or treating yourself to a night of holiday magic and high-energy basketball, this experience is a slam dunk! 🏀💚

Value: Priceless fan experience, but we’ll call it unreal comfort + unbeatable view!

Relax, Refresh & Rejuvenate at MedSpa810 item
Relax, Refresh & Rejuvenate at MedSpa810
$125

Treat yourself to some well-deserved self-care with a $200 gift card to MedSpa 810 in Burlington, MA.  Pick from a full range of beauty treatments (whether clinical skin care, injectables, body contouring, or laser hair removal) you’ll leave feeling renewed, radiant, and refreshed. The perfect way to unwind and glow from the inside out! ✨

🍻 Date Night Done Right! 🍻 item
🍻 Date Night Done Right! 🍻
$45

Enjoy a fun night out with this perfect combo: a $50 gift card to Lord Hobo Brewery, a 4-pack of their Octoberfest, and 2 tickets to BC Hockey vs. UMass Lowell on Dec. 6th!
Whether it’s a cozy night for two or a gift for friends, this basket brings the cheer! 🎟️🍺💙


Valued at $100+

Membership to The Music Hall item
Membership to The Music Hall
$75

themusichall.org


The lucky winner will receive an Advocate Level Membership to The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH! This membership offers exclusive benefits, including early access to tickets, special event invitations, and discounts on shows and films. As an Advocate member, you'll enjoy VIP treatment while supporting the arts and culture in your community. Whether you're a fan of live music, theater, or film, this membership enhances your experience at one of New England's premier performing arts venues. Enjoy a year of unforgettable performances with this exciting prize!

Gift Basket from Raising Cane's item
Gift Basket from Raising Cane's
$25

The lucky winner will receive an exciting gift basket from Raising Cane's, packed with a variety of fun goodies! This fantastic prize includes a cuddly plushie, gift cards for delicious meals, a stylish tee shirt, a convenient cooler bag for your outings, a bottle opener for your favorite drinks, and a trendy hat to show off your Cane's pride. Whether you're hitting the road, having a picnic, or enjoying a meal at home, this gift basket has everything you need for a fun-filled experience. Celebrate your love for Raising Cane's with this awesome prize!

5 Visit play passes to We Rock the Spectrum item
5 Visit play passes to We Rock the Spectrum
$10

Get ready for fun and adventure! The winner of this prize will receive 5 play passes to We Rock The Spectrum in Westford, MA an inclusive indoor sensory gym for kids of all abilities. With equipment designed to encourage movement, creativity, and social play, this unique space offers a safe, fun environment where kids can climb, swing, jump, and explore. Its the perfect place for children to build confidence, burn off energy, and make lasting memories. Let the fun begin with this exciting prize!

🏒 Signed Jeremy Swayman Hockey Puck 🏒 item
🏒 Signed Jeremy Swayman Hockey Puck 🏒
$150

Get ready to score big! This official Boston Bruins puck has been personally signed by star goaltender Jeremy Swayman, the fan-favorite known for his incredible saves, high-energy spirit, and unstoppable “Sway” between the pipes!

Whether you’re a lifelong Bruins fan or just love the thrill of the game, this collectible is a total win. Display it proudly at home, in your office, or gift it to the biggest hockey fan you know.

Details:

  • Authentic Boston Bruins puck
  • Hand-signed by Jeremy Swayman himself
  • Perfect keepsake for any hockey lover
  • Great conversation piece and display item
  • Comes with puck display case!

Don’t miss your shot to take home a piece of Black and Gold magic 🖤💛

brand new Worth "Ranger" baseball glove item
brand new Worth "Ranger" baseball glove
$150

🥎 Worth Ranger All-Leather Fielder’s Glove 🥎
Step up to the plate with this brand-new, rare Worth “Ranger” fielder’s glove, crafted from premium full-grain leather for unmatched durability and performance. Valued at $225, this glove combines professional-grade quality with timeless style—perfect for collectors, players, or anyone who loves the game.

⚾️ Details:

  • Brand: Worth (Ranger style)
  • All-leather construction for lasting comfort and precision
  • Brand new and ready for game day or display
  • A rare find for true baseball enthusiasts

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of baseball excellence—swing big and make this glove yours! 🧤

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — Brand New in Box! item
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — Brand New in Box!
$35

Bring the power of Alexa into your home with this Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) — still brand new, sealed, and never opened! Sleek, compact, and smart, it’s the perfect way to play music, control lights, set reminders, or get instant answers — all hands-free.

Details:

  • Brand new and unopened (factory sealed box)
  • Smart speaker with Alexa voice control
  • Stream music, control smart home devices, set timers & more
  • Modern spherical design with rich, crisp sound

Perfect for any room — kitchen, office, or bedroom — this Echo Dot makes every space a little smarter. 💡

📺 Google Chromecast — Brand New in Box! 📺 item
📺 Google Chromecast — Brand New in Box! 📺
$30

Stream your favorite shows, movies, and music in seconds with this brand-new Google Chromecast, still sealed and never opened! Easily transform any TV into a smart entertainment hub — just plug it in, connect, and start casting from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

Details:

  • Brand new, unopened box
  • Stream from Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu, and more
  • Works with Google Home for voice control
  • Easy setup and high-quality HD streaming

Upgrade your movie nights and binge sessions — cast it, stream it, love it! 🎬

🎁 Rutgers Business School Swag Bag! 🎁 item
🎁 Rutgers Business School Swag Bag! 🎁
$15

Show your Scarlet Pride with this Rutgers Business School gift bundle, packed with fun and functional items perfect for students, alumni, or fans!

🖤 What’s Inside:

  • Mini basketball for stress-free study breaks 🏀
  • Bright frisbee for outdoor fun 🛸
  • Set of red Rutgers pens ✍️
  • Multi-color highlighter wheel 🌈
  • Sunglasses with Rutgers Business logo 😎
  • Tote bag and branded goodies, all wrapped in classic red-and-black style 🎓
  • Plus much more!

A must-have for any Rutgers enthusiast — bold, spirited, and ready to rep RBS pride! ❤️🖤

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 Resin 3D Printer item
ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 Resin 3D Printer
$250

High-speed, high-precision resin printer with a 10.1-inch 14K mono LCD and Anycubic LightTurbo 3.0 system for exceptional detail and accuracy. Prints up to 150 mm/h with fast resin, includes intelligent auto-detection features, and supports a large 8.7 × 5 × 9 inch build volume—perfect for makers who want speed, reliability, and professional-grade results.

60-minute massage item
60-minute massage
$77

Relax & Recharge! Treat yourself (or someone special) to a 60-minute massage at Arlington Heights Massage Therapy, the perfect way to unwind and melt away stress. Valued at $130, this rejuvenating experience combines expert care with a peaceful atmosphere right in the heart of Arlington Heights. Bid now for your chance to restore balance and bliss! 💆‍♀️💆‍♂️

