[Heart-to-Healing Fireside Chat Series] Bridging the Mental and Spiritual Health Gap

Admission to the event is FREE! We are so excited to gather together and to have this open conversation with you!
Would you like to make a donation of $25? With just $25, you can contribute to the expansion of our Bilingual Online Directory of Korean American Mental Health Professionals. Your donation will enable us to add more resources, making it easier for individuals to find the support they need during difficult times.
Would you like to make a donation of $50? Your $50 donation will nourish the growth of our vital resources, ensuring that those seeking therapy have access to the support they deserve. By providing funding for essential resources, you're helping individuals take the first steps towards healing and well-being.
Would you like to make a donation of $75? Your $75 donation will help us shed light on important mental health topics through the creation of more enlightening webinars. By supporting our webinar initiatives, you're contributing to the education and empowerment of mental health professionals and individuals seeking knowledge.
Would you like to make a donation of $100? Make a significant impact with your $100 donation by supporting our National Summit, a platform dedicated to championing mental health within the Korean American community. Your contribution will help elevate voices, spark discussions, and drive positive change in mental health advocacy.
Would you like to make a donation of $150? By donating $150, you're playing a crucial role in sponsoring in-person conferences that facilitate meaningful connections within the church and community. Your support will help bridge gaps, foster collaboration, and create a supportive network for Korean American individuals alike.
