BrigsWear Merch Shop

Port & Co Fan Favorite Blend T-shirt in Jet Black screen-printed with the classic Brigadiers logo
Port & Co Fan Favorite Blend Long Sleeve T-shirt in Jet Black screen-printed with the classic Brigadiers logo
Threadfast Apparel Unisex Epic Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt with cell phone pocket is screen-printed with the classic Brigadiers logo
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Fleece Colorblock Hooded Pullover in Black & Deep Red embroidered with the classic Brigadiers Logo
Sport-Tek Sport-Wick Varsity Fleece Full-Zip hooded Jacket- Black &Deep Red with the embroidered B on the left chest
District Flannel red & black buffalo check print pajama pants screen-printed on the left leg
Port & Co Core Fleece open bottom sweatpant with pockets and inside drawstring screen-printed on the left leg
Jerzees Premium Blend Ring-Spun T-Shirt in Carolina Heather- screen printed on front and back
Jerzees Premium Blend Ring-Spun Long Sleeve T-Shirt in Carolina Heather- screen printed on front and back
Port & Co Knit Cap in Black/Athletic Red with the classic Brigadiers logo embroidered
Port Authority Light Corduroy Dad Cap in Deep Black with raised embroidered Brigs B
