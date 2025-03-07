Advertise with Brigadoon Civic League!

• One line mention in biannual paper newsletters + quarterly electronic newsletters
• Listing and contact information as local business on biz page of BCL website
• Must be a BCL resident and current on BCL dues to qualify
Advertising - Mid Level
$125
• 1/8 page ad in biannual paper newsletters + quarterly electronic newsletters
• 6 months of small ad on sidebar of BCL website*
• 12 month listing, link and logo as a sponsor on biz page of BCL website
• Open to BCL residents and others
Advertising - Premium -SOLD OUT
$200
• 1/3 page ad in biannual paper newsletters + quarterly electronic newsletters
• 6 months of large ad on sidebar of BCL website*
• 12 month listing, link and logo as a sponsor on biz page of BCL website
• Open to BCL residents and others
Design My Ad
$35
All ads must be submitted as digital artwork that meets the requirements provided in the link included in your confirmation email. If you cannot provide artwork, we can create it for you for a $35 fee, which includes one round of edits.
