Brigadoon Daughters of the British Empire's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.
All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.
If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.
All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.
If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.
All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.
If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.
All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.
If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.
All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.
We will ship anywhere in the continental US.
Add the normal shirt above in your size, then add the 3/4 Sleeve option as well. Total will be $38.00 for 3/4 sleeve, not including shipping which can be added above. (3/4 sleeve has to be specially ordered, hence the additional cost)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!