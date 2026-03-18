Brigadoon Daughters of the British Empire

Offered by

Brigadoon Daughters of the British Empire

About this shop

Brigadoon Daughters of the British Empire's Shop

Small T-shirt item
Small T-shirt
$30

If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.


All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.

Medium T-shirt item
Medium T-shirt
$30

If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.


All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.

Large T-shirt item
Large T-shirt
$30

If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.


All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.

XLarge T-shirt item
XLarge T-shirt
$30

If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.


All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.

XXLarge T-shirt item
XXLarge T-shirt
$30

If you need your t-shirt to be shipped, please add the shipping cost item for $6.50.


All t-shirts are handmade with the rhinestones.

USPS Ground Shipping item
USPS Ground Shipping
$6.50

We will ship anywhere in the continental US.

3/4 Sleeve Shirt
$8

Add the normal shirt above in your size, then add the 3/4 Sleeve option as well. Total will be $38.00 for 3/4 sleeve, not including shipping which can be added above. (3/4 sleeve has to be specially ordered, hence the additional cost)

Add a donation for Brigadoon Daughters of the British Empire

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!