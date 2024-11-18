Briggsville Volunteer Fire Department

Briggsville Volunteer Fire Department

About this event

Briggsville Fire Company - Sportsmen's Night

N436 County Rd A

Briggsville, WI 53920

BFD Sportsmen's Night Ticket
$100
BFD Sportsmen's Night Table Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 BFD Banquet Tickets and a gun raffle amongst the table

Henry Raffle
$10

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$10 for 1 Ticket.
3 Henry Riffles to be raffled. Winner gets choice of gun

Henry Raffle
$20

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$20 for 3 Tickets.
3 Henry Riffles to be raffled. Winner gets choice of gun

Hunting Blind Raffle
$10

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$10 for 1 Ticket.
Permanent Hunting blind

Hunting Blind Raffle
$20

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$20 for 3 Tickets.
Permanent Hunting Blind

Fishing Raffle
$10

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$10 for 1 Ticket.
Fishing Supplies and Tackle

Fishing Raffle
$20

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$20 for 3 Tickets.
Fishing Supplies and Tackle

Winchester Gun Safes Raffle
$10

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$10 for 1 Ticket.
Three Winchester Gun Safes with one filled with Winchester Gun and Ammo

Winchester Gun Safes Raffle
$20

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$20 for 3 Tickets.
Three Winchester Gun Safes with one filled with Winchester Gun and Ammo

Gun Table Raffle
$20

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$20 for 1 Ticket.
Table of guns. Winner gets pick of gun

Gun Table Raffle
$50

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$50 for 3 Tickets.
Table of guns. Winner gets pick of gun

Plinko Board Raffle
$10

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$10 per chance.
Great prizes including guns. Amount of tickets determined by where the ball lands on the Plinko Board.

Wheel Raffle
$10

TICKETS ALSO AVAILABLE NIGHT OF EVENT
$10 per chance.
Great prizes including guns, kids prizes, and women prizes

