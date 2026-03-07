Brigham Bash Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Celebrate every season in style with this set of five unique, handcrafted holiday-themed earrings from Marley Made Co.! Each pair is meticulously designed and crafted to capture the essence of different holidays and special moments throughout the year.
These earrings are perfect for your own collection or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one.
Bid now for this one-of-a-kind collection and add these handcrafted, seasonal treasures to your jewelry box!
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Brighten up your day with this refreshing lemon-themed gift basket, perfect for adding a little sunshine to your home or office! This delightful basket, generously donated by Southern Heritage Title Co., includes everything you need to enjoy the zest of life.
Fit + Fresh Lunch Tote
Straw Tumbler
Lemon Zest Scented Candle
Exclusive Swag from Southern Heritage Title
Bid now for your chance to take home
this cheerful collection.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Indulge in the sweet, natural goodness of local honey with this thoughtfully curated gift basket from Bee Serious LLC. Whether you're a honey lover or looking for the perfect gift, this basket has everything you need to enjoy the finest honey straight from the hive.
Includes:
3 Bottles of Local Honey
Honey Dispenser
Honeybee Dish Towel
Yellow Stanley Tumbler
Bid now for your chance to bring home this delightful collection and support local beekeepers!
Estimated Value: $80
Starting bid
Enjoy a mix of comfort, treats, and local pride with this coffee gift basket from Country Boy Pest Control! This thoughtfully curated basket is perfect for anyone who loves a good cup of joe, delicious snacks, and quality company swag.
Includes:
Service Coupon
Coffee Mug
Bag of Coffee
Cookies
Starbucks Gift Card
Bid now for your chance to bring home this perfect blend of coffee, treats, and local swag!
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
Moo-ve over ordinary gifts! This Chick-fil-A gift basket is the ultimate treat for any fan of the beloved chicken chain. Packed with fun swag and tasty surprises, this basket is a must-have for anyone who loves Chick-fil-A, whether you're a loyal customer or just love the charm of the brand.
Bid now and bring home this cow-approved collection today!
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
Step into the world of innovation and creativity with 3D printed creations from SimpliMagical! Packed with one-of-a-kind, expertly crafted 3D printed items, this basket is a perfect blend of artistry and technology.
Whether you’re a fan of 3D printing, looking to add a unique gift to your collection, or simply curious about the world of 3D creations, this basket offers something truly special.
Bid now and take home a slice of
SimpliMagical innovation today!
Estimated Value: $80
Starting bid
Unleash creativity and hands-on fun with this exciting LEGO-themed gift basket from Snapology! Perfect for young builders and imaginative minds, this bundle is packed with engaging activities that inspire STEM learning through play.
Plus, enjoy a Snapology experience—known for their interactive, educational programs that blend play with learning in a fun and supportive environment.
Bid now and let your creativity flow!
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with a 1-hour massage and 1-hour facial from Massage and Spinal Therapy of Winter Haven. Whether you're in need of stress relief, muscle tension release, or a rejuvenating facial, this luxurious package offers the perfect escape from everyday life. With expert therapists and a calming environment, you’ll leave feeling completely revitalized and pampered.
Bid now for a chance to treat yourself or
someone special to a relaxing experience!
Estimated Value: $220
Starting bid
Escape to one of Florida’s most beautiful and tranquil destinations with four general admission tickets to Bok Tower Gardens! Nestled in the heart of Lake Wales, this stunning 250-acre garden is a must-visit for nature lovers and anyone seeking peace and beauty in a breathtaking setting.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience one of Florida’s most cherished landmarks.
Bid now for your chance to explore the beauty and tranquility of Bok Tower Gardens.
Estimated Value: $80
Starting bid
Get ready for a day of fun, adventure, and creativity with four single day tickets to LEGOLAND Florida! Perfect for families, friends, or anyone young at heart, these tickets give you access to one of the most exciting theme parks in Florida, where imagination comes to life.
Whether it’s your first visit or your hundredth,
the fun never stops!
Bid now and get ready for a day full of laughter, adventure, and LEGO-filled memories!
Estimated Value: $616
Starting bid
Get ready for an adrenaline-packed day of fun and challenge with two all-day play passes to Planet Obstacle! Whether you’re looking to test your limits or just have a blast with friends, Planet Obstacle offers an action-packed adventure for all ages.
With two all-day passes, you’ll have plenty of time to explore every corner of this incredible adventure park.
Bid now for your chance to unlock an unforgettable day of fun, fitness, and friendly competition at Planet Obstacle!
Estimated Value: $62
Starting bid
Treat your little one (or yourself!) to the ultimate fairytale experience with 1 Princess Royal Treatment Admission to Enchanted Fairytale Hollow, brought to you by Dreams Come True Entertainment! This enchanting, VIP experience is designed for those who want to feel like true royalty and be immersed in a world of magic and wonder.
Bid now and give someone the unforgettable chance to live out their princess fairytale fantasy!
Estimated Value: $40
Starting bid
Upgrade your ride with a $250 window tinting gift certificate from JC’s Customs! Whether you're looking to enhance the look of your car, improve privacy, or protect your interior from harmful UV rays, this gift certificate offers the perfect solution. It
gives you the flexibility to choose the level of tint that best fits your style and needs.
Bid now for your chance to enhance your car with JC's Customs' top-tier window tinting services!
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight and enjoy a night of world-class entertainment with a $250 gift certificate to Theatre Winter Haven! This certificate can be used toward tickets to any of their upcoming performances.
Whether you're a theater lover or looking to treat someone special to a memorable night out, this gift certificate is the perfect way to experience the magic of live theater.
Bid now for your chance to enjoy a night of entertainment at Theatre Winter Haven!
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Secure your future and gain peace of mind with a comprehensive estate plan for two, expertly crafted by attorney Stephen H. Bates at Southern Atlantic Law Group. This invaluable service is perfect for couples looking to ensure their assets, healthcare, and wishes are legally protected and organized for the future.
This estate plan is a vital step in protecting your family and legacy for years to come.
Bid now for your chance to work with one of the area's top estate planning attorneys to secure a bright, stress-free future for you and your loved one.
Estimated Value: $2,600
Starting bid
Treat your child to a personalized, 90-minute private art lesson with Brigham Academy’s very own art teacher, Mrs. Powell. The lesson will be tailored to your child’s ability level and interests, with a choice of creative mediums such as painting, clay, or paper-mâché. This one-on-one after school session offers a unique opportunity for your child to explore their artistic talents with expert guidance in a fun, supportive environment. It is perfect for young artists of any level!
Bid now for the chance to provide your child with an unforgettable, personalized art lesson!
Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Give your student the unique opportunity to step into the shoes of a leader with this exclusive chance to job shadow Principal May and become honorary principal for a day at Brigham Academy! This exciting experience allows a student to learn firsthand about school leadership, gain insight into the daily responsibilities of a principal, and enjoy the prestige of holding the top position for a day.
Bid now for the chance to give a student an unforgettable experience as they step into the role of honorary principal!
Starting bid
Give your kindergarten student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special class choice time during their P.E. class, where they can choose the activity they love most! It's a fantastic way to make their P.E. experience even more memorable while enjoying some extra fun with classmates!
Bid now for the chance to let your child choose the fun in P.E. and enjoy a personalized class experience!
Starting bid
Give your first grade student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special class choice time during their P.E. class, where they can choose the activity they love most! It's a fantastic way to make their P.E. experience even more memorable while enjoying some extra fun with classmates!
Bid now for the chance to let your child choose the fun in P.E. and enjoy a personalized class experience!
Starting bid
Give your second grade student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special class choice time during their P.E. class, where they can choose the activity they love most! It's a fantastic way to make their P.E. experience even more memorable while enjoying some extra fun with classmates!
Bid now for the chance to let your child choose the fun in P.E. and enjoy a personalized class experience!
Starting bid
Give your third grade student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special class choice time during their P.E. class, where they can choose the activity they love most! It's a fantastic way to make their P.E. experience even more memorable while enjoying some extra fun with classmates!
Bid now for the chance to let your child choose the fun in P.E. and enjoy a personalized class experience!
Starting bid
Give your fourth grade student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special class choice time during their P.E. class, where they can choose the activity they love most! It's a fantastic way to make their P.E. experience even more memorable while enjoying some extra fun with classmates!
Bid now for the chance to let your child choose the fun in P.E. and enjoy a personalized class experience!
Starting bid
Give your fifth grade student and their classmates the chance to enjoy a special class choice time during their P.E. class, where they can choose the activity they love most! It's a fantastic way to make their P.E. experience even more memorable while enjoying some extra fun with classmates!
Bid now for the chance to let your child choose the fun in P.E. and enjoy a personalized class experience!
Starting bid
Give your kindergarten student the chance to enjoy a class dress down day, where they can trade in their school uniform for casual, comfortable clothes! This special day allows the winner to dress in their favorite outfit and enjoy a relaxed, fun day with classmates. Athletic shoes are still required and clothing must abide by PCPS dress code policy.
Bid now for the chance to let your child and their classmates enjoy a fun, casual day at school!
Starting bid
Give your first grade student the chance to enjoy a class dress down day, where they can trade in their school uniform for casual, comfortable clothes! This special day allows the winner to dress in their favorite outfit and enjoy a relaxed, fun day with classmates. Athletic shoes are still required and clothing must abide by PCPS dress code policy.
Bid now for the chance to let your child and their classmates enjoy a fun, casual day at school!
Starting bid
Give your second grade student the chance to enjoy a class dress down day, where they can trade in their school uniform for casual, comfortable clothes! This special day allows the winner to dress in their favorite outfit and enjoy a relaxed, fun day with classmates. Athletic shoes are still required and clothing must abide by PCPS dress code policy.
Bid now for the chance to let your child and their classmates enjoy a fun, casual day at school!
Starting bid
Give your third grade student the chance to enjoy a class dress down day, where they can trade in their school uniform for casual, comfortable clothes! This special day allows the winner to dress in their favorite outfit and enjoy a relaxed, fun day with classmates. Athletic shoes are still required and clothing must abide by PCPS dress code policy.
Bid now for the chance to let your child and their classmates enjoy a fun, casual day at school!
Starting bid
Give your fourth grade student the chance to enjoy a class dress down day, where they can trade in their school uniform for casual, comfortable clothes! This special day allows the winner to dress in their favorite outfit and enjoy a relaxed, fun day with classmates. Athletic shoes are still required and clothing must abide by PCPS dress code policy.
Bid now for the chance to let your child and their classmates enjoy a fun, casual day at school!
Starting bid
Give your fifth grade student the chance to enjoy a class dress down day, where they can trade in their school uniform for casual, comfortable clothes! This special day allows the winner to dress in their favorite outfit and enjoy a relaxed, fun day with classmates. Athletic shoes are still required and clothing must abide by PCPS dress code policy.
Bid now for the chance to let your child and their classmates enjoy a fun, casual day at school!
Starting bid
Give your kindergarten student the chance to enjoy a pizza lunch with Principal May! This exclusive lunch will be a fun-filled opportunity for the winner and 3 friends to enjoy delicious pizza while spending time with Ms. May in a relaxed, casual setting. It’s a perfect way to make lasting memories and connect with the principal outside of the classroom!
Bid now for the chance to win this fun and memorable lunch experience with Principal May!
Starting bid
Give your first grade student the chance to enjoy a pizza lunch with Principal May! This exclusive lunch will be a fun-filled opportunity for the winner and 3 friends to enjoy delicious pizza while spending time with Ms. May in a relaxed, casual setting. It’s a perfect way to make lasting memories and connect with the principal outside of the classroom!
Bid now for the chance to win this fun and memorable lunch experience with Principal May!
Starting bid
Give your second grade student the chance to enjoy a pizza lunch with Principal May! This exclusive lunch will be a fun-filled opportunity for the winner and 3 friends to enjoy delicious pizza while spending time with Ms. May in a relaxed, casual setting. It’s a perfect way to make lasting memories and connect with the principal outside of the classroom!
Bid now for the chance to win this fun and memorable lunch experience with Principal May!
Starting bid
Give your third grade student the chance to enjoy a pizza lunch with Principal May! This exclusive lunch will be a fun-filled opportunity for the winner and 3 friends to enjoy delicious pizza while spending time with Ms. May in a relaxed, casual setting. It’s a perfect way to make lasting memories and connect with the principal outside of the classroom!
Bid now for the chance to win this fun and memorable lunch experience with Principal May!
Starting bid
Give your fourth grade student the chance to enjoy a pizza lunch with Principal May! This exclusive lunch will be a fun-filled opportunity for the winner and 3 friends to enjoy delicious pizza while spending time with Ms. May in a relaxed, casual setting. It’s a perfect way to make lasting memories and connect with the principal outside of the classroom!
Bid now for the chance to win this fun and memorable lunch experience with Principal May!
Starting bid
Give your fifth grade student the chance to enjoy a pizza lunch with Principal May! This exclusive lunch will be a fun-filled opportunity for the winner and 3 friends to enjoy delicious pizza while spending time with Ms. May in a relaxed, casual setting. It’s a perfect way to make lasting memories and connect with the principal outside of the classroom!
Bid now for the chance to win this fun and memorable lunch experience with Principal May!
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