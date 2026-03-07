Brigham Bash Silent Auction

Celebrate every season in style with this set of five unique, handcrafted holiday-themed earrings from Marley Made Co.! Each pair is meticulously designed and crafted to capture the essence of different holidays and special moments throughout the year.

These earrings are perfect for your own collection or as a thoughtful gift for a loved one.

Bid now for this one-of-a-kind collection and add these handcrafted, seasonal treasures to your jewelry box!





Estimated Value: $150