Bright Beginnings 7th Annual Auction

Platinum-Only 2 Premiere Opportunities $1,000+
“Welcome Drink” Sponsorship- your company’s name and logo will be displayed at the table as people walk in and get their welcome drink. 2 tickets to Auction included.
“Photo Booth” Sponsorship- your company’s name and logo will be displayed at the bottom of every photo that gets taken home from the booth. 2 tickets to Auction included.
Gold Sponsorship
$750
Gold- Take Home Gift $750+
Includes: your company’s name and logo will be displayed at the table with the take home gifts.
Silver Sponsorship
$500
Silver-Table Sponsor $500+
Only 10 remaining! Includes: Name and logo displayed at one of the tables at the event!
Bronze Sponsorship
$250
Bronze $250+
Includes: Company’s name and logo displayed in presentation at event, in all flyers, on the Facebook event page and shout outs throughout the event by the DJ.
Add a donation for Bright Beginnings Early School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!