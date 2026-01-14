Bright Beginnings Early School

Bright Beginnings Early School

Bright Beginnings Annual Auction 2026

1449 Whiskey Creek Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33919, USA

General Admission
$85
Available until Mar 8

Includes dinner, drinks, and entertainment.

Donate Towards Teacher's Tickets
Pay what you can

Donate any amount to supplement cost of tickets so teachers can attend without having to pay.

Captain Title Sponsor
$2,000

• Exclusive title recognition on all materials

• Inside cover program advertisement

• Premium event signage

• Exclusive branding on live auction bid paddles

• Website logo placement

• Social media recognition

• Verbal recognition throughout the event

• Event Table & Tickets

First Mate Sponsor
$1,500

• Exclusive sponsorship of one featured entertainment experience

• ½-page interior program advertisement

• Prominent signage at sponsored area

• Website logo placement

• Social media recognition

• Verbal recognition during the event

• 4 Event Tickets

Anchor Sponsor
$1,000

• ¼-page interior program advertisement

• Event signage (shared)

• Website logo placement

• Social media recognition

• Verbal recognition during the event

• 2 Event Tickets

Lighthouse Sponsor
$500

• Business logo on program interior

• Event signage (shared)

• Social media recognition

• Verbal recognition during the event

Cocktail Cups Sponsor
$1,000

Your brand displayed on all cocktail cups from the bar.

Cocktail Napkins Sponsor
$750

Your brand displayed on all cocktail napkins from the bar.

Dessert Station Sponsor
$300

Your brand displayed at the dessert station.

Guest Table Sponsor
$250

Your brand displayed on one dinner table.

