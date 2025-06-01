Bright Hope Housing's Silent Auction

Rust Pink Egret; Stacked. The laidback legend since '57. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star platform sneaker flirts with feminine construction. The canvas upper sits above platform sole, adding just enough lift.

Rust Pink Egret; Stacked. The laidback legend since '57. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star platform sneaker flirts with feminine construction. The canvas upper sits above platform sole, adding just enough lift.

More details...