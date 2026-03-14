Camp Challenge

Hosted by

Camp Challenge

About this event

Bright Light Gala 2026

3803 Toulouse St

New Orleans, LA 70119, USA

General Admission
$80

One ticket admits one guest. This ticket includes a catered meal, open bar, and an opportunity to participate in our silent and live auction.

Small Table (6 Guests)
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This ticket includes a reserved 48 inch table for 6 guests, a catered meal, open bar, and the opportunity to participate in our silent and live auction.

Large Table (8 Guests)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This ticket includes a reserved 60 inch table for 8 guests, a catered meal, open bar, and the opportunity to participate in our silent and live auction.

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