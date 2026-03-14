Bright Light Gala 2026

Hosted by
About this event
One ticket admits one guest. This ticket includes a catered meal, open bar, and an opportunity to participate in our silent and live auction.
This ticket includes a reserved 48 inch table for 6 guests, a catered meal, open bar, and the opportunity to participate in our silent and live auction.
This ticket includes a reserved 60 inch table for 8 guests, a catered meal, open bar, and the opportunity to participate in our silent and live auction.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!