The Annual Mebriata Impact Dinner

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About this event
Entrance for one person. Thank you for your support.
Only Purchase if you are high school or college student. Thank you for your support.
Your business will be recognized as a sponsor at the event. You'll receive two VIP seats, be featured on our Instagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026.
You'll receive one VIP seats, be featured on our Inatagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026
Youreceive one VIP seats and be featured on our instagram and Facebook.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!