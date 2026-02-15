Mebriata Childrens Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Mebriata Childrens Foundation Inc

About this event

The Annual Mebriata Impact Dinner

722 Rockbridge Rd SW

Lilburn, GA 30047, USA

General Admission
$50

Entrance for one person. Thank you for your support.

Student Admission
$25

Only Purchase if you are high school or college student. Thank you for your support.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Your business will be recognized as a sponsor at the event. You'll receive two VIP seats, be featured on our Instagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026.

Siliver Sponsor
$500

You'll receive one VIP seats, be featured on our Inatagram and Facebook, and be listed on our website's sponsor page for the entire year of 2026

Bronze Sponsor
$250

Youreceive one VIP seats and be featured on our instagram and Facebook.

Add a donation for Mebriata Childrens Foundation Inc

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