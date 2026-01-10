Hosted by

Bright Night 2026

7244 Lincoln Ave

Lincolnwood, IL 60712, USA

Single Event Ticket
$75
Available until Apr 2

Includes event admission, food, and 2 drink tickets.


Note: At checkout, you can change the optional Zeffy platform fee by selecting 'Other' from the dropdown and entering your desired amount (or $0).

Single Event Ticket + Help Sponsor a Teacher Ticket
$100
Available until Apr 2

Help our amazing teachers attend Bright Night for free! Each $25 contribution covers 33% of one teacher’s ticket. To cover a full ticket or contribute a larger amount, please use the 'Add a donation' option below.


Includes one event ticket (admission, food, and 2 drink tickets) plus a $25 donation to help cover the cost of a teacher's admission.


Silver Sponsor
$250
Available until Apr 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsorship includes:

  • Logo/family recognition across all digital, print, and event marketing
  • Share promotional materials/SWAG at the event
  • Sponsor 1 teacher for Bright Night
  • 2 Raffle tickets
  • Two event tickets (admission, food, and 4 drink tickets in total)

Gold Sponsor
$500
Available until Apr 3
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Everything in Silver plus:

  • Sponsor 2 teachers for Bright Night
  • Total of 5 Raffle tickets
  • Limited-edition 1975 Edison trucker hat

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Available until Apr 2
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Everything in Gold plus:

  • Sponsor 3 teachers for Bright Night
  • Total of 10 Raffle tickets
  • Full-length feature article about your business sent to the entire community

