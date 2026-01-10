Bright Night 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Includes event admission, food, and 2 drink tickets.
Note: At checkout, you can change the optional Zeffy platform fee by selecting 'Other' from the dropdown and entering your desired amount (or $0).
Help our amazing teachers attend Bright Night for free! Each $25 contribution covers 33% of one teacher’s ticket. To cover a full ticket or contribute a larger amount, please use the 'Add a donation' option below.
Includes one event ticket (admission, food, and 2 drink tickets) plus a $25 donation to help cover the cost of a teacher's admission.
Note: At checkout, you can change the optional Zeffy platform fee by selecting 'Other' from the dropdown and entering your desired amount (or $0).
Sponsorship includes:
Note: At checkout, you can change the optional Zeffy platform fee by selecting 'Other' from the dropdown and entering your desired amount (or $0).
Everything in Silver plus:
Note: At checkout, you can change the optional Zeffy platform fee by selecting 'Other' from the dropdown and entering your desired amount (or $0).
Everything in Gold plus:
Note: At checkout, you can change the optional Zeffy platform fee by selecting 'Other' from the dropdown and entering your desired amount (or $0).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!