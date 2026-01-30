Brighton Area Schools

Hosted by

Brighton Area Schools

About this event

BHS Automotive Technology Car Show & Fundraiser May 16, 2026 10:00AM-3:00PM

7878 Brighton Rd

Brighton, MI 48116, USA

Sponsorship & Donations
Pay what you can

Top Fuel - $500 - >

  • Company Display Booth Space, 5 Car Show Spaces, 10 Spectator Passes
  • Invitation to our Sponsor Dinner
  • Company logo added prominently to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer
  • Company sponsorship announced at the show
  • Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Funny Car - $250 - $499

  • 3 Car Show Spaces, 6 spectator passes
  • Company logo added to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer
  • Company sponsorship announced at the show
  • Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Indy Car - $100 - $249

  • 2 Car Show Spaces, 4 spectator passes
  • Company logo added to show flyer
  • Company sponsorship announced at the show
  • Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Rally Car - $25 - $99

  • 1 Car Show Space, 2 spectator passes provided
  • Company sponsorship announced at the show
  • Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Note: If you are donating $500 or up and need car show or company display spaces, contact us directly to reserve your spaces.


Contact Info:


BHS Automotive Event Coordinator & Media Specialist:

Natalie Roberts

E-mail: [email protected]


BHS Automotive Instructor:

Rob Delaney

Phone: B - 810-299-4100, C - 734-845-7177

E-mail: [email protected]

Early Bird Pre-Registration Entry Fee
$15
Available until May 10

Offer good till May 10, 2026.

Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles

Registration Fee
$20

Registration.

May 11, to May 16 - day of show.

Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!