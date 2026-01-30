BHS Automotive Technology Car Show & Fundraiser May 16, 2026 10:00AM-3:00PM

Top Fuel - $500 - >

Company Display Booth Space, 5 Car Show Spaces, 10 Spectator Passes

Invitation to our Sponsor Dinner

Company logo added prominently to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer

Company sponsorship announced at the show

Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Funny Car - $250 - $499

3 Car Show Spaces, 6 spectator passes

Company logo added to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer

Company sponsorship announced at the show

Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Indy Car - $100 - $249

2 Car Show Spaces, 4 spectator passes

Company logo added to show flyer

Company sponsorship announced at the show

Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Rally Car - $25 - $99

1 Car Show Space, 2 spectator passes provided

Company sponsorship announced at the show

Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages

Note: If you are donating $500 or up and need car show or company display spaces, contact us directly to reserve your spaces.





Contact Info:





BHS Automotive Event Coordinator & Media Specialist:

Natalie Roberts

E-mail: [email protected]





BHS Automotive Instructor:

Rob Delaney

Phone: B - 810-299-4100, C - 734-845-7177