BHS Automotive Technology Car Show & Fundraiser May 16, 2026 10:00AM-3:00PM

Top Fuel - $500 - >
- Company Display Booth Space, 5 Car Show Spaces, 10 Spectator Passes
- Invitation to our Sponsor Dinner
- Company logo added prominently to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Funny Car - $250 - $499
- 3 Car Show Spaces, 6 spectator passes
- Company logo added to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Indy Car - $100 - $249
- 2 Car Show Spaces, 4 spectator passes
- Company logo added to show flyer
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Rally Car - $25 - $99
- 1 Car Show Space, 2 spectator passes provided
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Note: If you are donating $500 or up and need car show or company display spaces, contact us directly to reserve your spaces.
Contact Info:
BHS Automotive Event Coordinator & Media Specialist:
Natalie Roberts
E-mail: [email protected]
BHS Automotive Instructor:
Rob Delaney
Phone: B - 810-299-4100, C - 734-845-7177
E-mail: [email protected]
Top Fuel - $500 - >
- Company Display Booth Space, 5 Car Show Spaces, 10 Spectator Passes
- Invitation to our Sponsor Dinner
- Company logo added prominently to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Funny Car - $250 - $499
- 3 Car Show Spaces, 6 spectator passes
- Company logo added to our banner, T-shirts and show flyer
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Indy Car - $100 - $249
- 2 Car Show Spaces, 4 spectator passes
- Company logo added to show flyer
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Rally Car - $25 - $99
- 1 Car Show Space, 2 spectator passes provided
- Company sponsorship announced at the show
- Company sponsorship listed on our social media pages
Note: If you are donating $500 or up and need car show or company display spaces, contact us directly to reserve your spaces.
Contact Info:
BHS Automotive Event Coordinator & Media Specialist:
Natalie Roberts
E-mail: [email protected]
BHS Automotive Instructor:
Rob Delaney
Phone: B - 810-299-4100, C - 734-845-7177
E-mail: [email protected]