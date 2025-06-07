Brighton BMX 2025–2026 Track Sponsor Commitment Form

This tier includes naming rights to both Tuesday and Saturday Race Nights, making your brand the face of our weekly racing series. Sponsors receive one 4'x8' trackside banner with premium placement and four feather flags used during major events. Your name and logo will appear on our weekly and monthly calendars, in all 2026 video intros and outros, and in League flyers and state event signage. $480 (10%) of your sponsorship goes directly to the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund—enough to fund one complete youth racing scholarship including a bike, gear, entry fees, and coaching. Only one Premier Series Sponsor is available per year. If selected, this tier replaces the individual Saturday and Tuesday Night Sponsors. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!