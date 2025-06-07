Brighton BMX 2025–2026 Track Sponsor Commitment Form

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This tier includes naming rights to both Tuesday and Saturday Race Nights, making your brand the face of our weekly racing series. Sponsors receive one 4'x8' trackside banner with premium placement and four feather flags used during major events. Your name and logo will appear on our weekly and monthly calendars, in all 2026 video intros and outros, and in League flyers and state event signage. $480 (10%) of your sponsorship goes directly to the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund—enough to fund one complete youth racing scholarship including a bike, gear, entry fees, and coaching. Only one Premier Series Sponsor is available per year. If selected, this tier replaces the individual Saturday and Tuesday Night Sponsors. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Sponsor our flagship event, Saturday Night Local Races, and enjoy top-tier visibility. This includes naming rights to Saturday races, one 4'x8' trackside banner, and two feather flags placed along key areas like the start hill or turns. Your name and logo will be featured on weekly and monthly calendars and included in all 2026 video intros and outros. $360 (10%) of your sponsorship supports the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund. This tier is only available if the Premier Series Sponsor has not been claimed. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Be the weekly sponsor of Tuesday Night Local Races and connect with Brighton BMX’s most active and consistent riders. This tier includes naming rights to Tuesday races, a 4'x8' trackside banner, and two feather flags. Your name and logo will be included in weekly and monthly calendars and will appear in all 2026 video outros. $240 (10%) of your sponsorship supports the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund. This tier is only available if the Premier Series Sponsor has not been claimed. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
NOT AVAILABLE! Sponsor Thursday practice nights and our Balance Bike Club for riders ages 5 and under. This tier includes naming rights to Thursday practices, one 4'x8' trackside banner, and one feather flag. Your name will be listed in monthly calendars and recognized regularly on social media. $120 (10%) of your sponsorship supports the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund. Only one Thursday Practice Sponsor is available. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Track Supporters are essential partners in sustaining our community BMX track. This tier includes one 4'x8' trackside banner, your name featured in our weekly and monthly calendar rollouts, and regular recognition on social media. While this tier does not include feather flags or naming rights, it still provides visible support and high-impact visibility at the grassroots level. $60 (10%) of your sponsorship goes directly to the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund, helping to remove financial barriers for youth riders throughout the season. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Track Supporters are essential partners in sustaining our community BMX track. This tier includes one 3'x4' trackside banner, your name featured in our weekly and monthly calendar rollouts, and regular recognition on social media. While this tier does not include feather flags or naming rights, it still provides visible support and high-impact visibility at the grassroots level. $20 (10%) of your sponsorship goes directly to the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund, helping to remove financial barriers for youth riders throughout the season. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Monthly sponsors must commit to payments through October 1, 2026. Benefits begin immediately, and early cancellation or failed payments may result in forfeiture of all sponsor benefits and billing of the remaining balance. This tier includes naming rights to both Tuesday and Saturday Race Nights, a 4'x8' trackside banner with premium placement, and four feather flags deployed for major events. Sponsors are featured in weekly and monthly calendars and social media. $40 from each monthly donation supports the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund. If this sponsorship is claimed, the individual Saturday and Tuesday tiers will be deactivated. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Monthly sponsors must commit to payments through October 1, 2026. Benefits begin immediately, and early cancellation or missed payments may result in removal of all sponsor placements and billing of the remaining balance. This tier includes naming rights to Saturday Night Races, a 4'x8' banner, and two feather flags. Sponsors are recognized in race calendars and social media. $30/month supports the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund. Not available if the Premier Series Sponsor is already claimed. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Monthly sponsors must commit to payments through October 1, 2026. Benefits begin immediately, and early cancellation or missed payments may result in the removal of all sponsor benefits and recovery of remaining costs. This tier includes naming rights to Thursday practices and our Balance Bike Club, a 4'x8' banner, one feather flag, and social and calendar recognition. $10/month supports the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund. Includes remainder of 2025 season & ALL of 2026!
Monthly supporters must continue payments through October 1, 2026. Benefits begin immediately, and early cancellation may result in the removal of sponsor visibility and potential billing for unfulfilled terms. Includes a 4'x8' trackside banner, regular recognition in calendars and social media, a Brighton BMX t-shirt and sticker pack, and a free shirt each time a new design is released. $5/month supports the Ron Allsup Scholarship Fund.
