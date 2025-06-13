Brighton Boys Soccer 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Admission for 1 Player within the Soccer Program to the annual Soccer Program Banquet.
Admission for 1 Adult/Teen (Age 12+) to the annual Soccer Program Banquet.
Please note Players are FREE ADMISSION - this ticket is for family members/friends to attend
Admission for 1 Youth (Age 11 & Under) to the annual Soccer Program Banquet.
Please note Players are FREE ADMISSION - this is for family members to attend
Players can select to participate in program fundraising efforts OR can choose to select this "Opt Out" selection which will be a straight donation to the program on their behalf replacing a player's need to fundraise throughout the '25 fall season.
NEW Sponsors can support our Brighton Soccer program by selecting this option. Our program will display your business name / logo on a large banner at Sloan Field - great visibility and branding for any local business!
Included in your sponsorship:
- Fence Sign 4'x8' vinyl at Sloan
- Program Ad
- In Game Announcement
NEW Sponsors can support our Brighton Soccer program by selecting this option. Our program will display your business name / logo on a standard banner at Sloan Field - great visibility and branding for any local business!
Included in your sponsorship:
- Fence Sign 4'x4' vinyl at Sloan
- Program Ad
- In Game Announcement
Returning Sponsors can support our Brighton Soccer program by selecting this option. Our program will display your business name / logo on the existing banner at Sloan Field - great visibility and branding for any local business!
Included in your sponsorship:
- Existing Sign as previously purchased at Sloan
- Program Ad
- In Game Announcement
-Ad placed in select home game programs
-In Game announcement
Donation directly to the Boys Soccer Program
(Optional) - Proudly showcase your student-athletes participation in the program with a "Player Yard Sign" you can display in your yard throughout the season! See the example in the images (we included two as they are getting cutoff).
ORDERS DUE/CUTOFF BY 8/21/25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!