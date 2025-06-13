Brighton Area Schools

Hosted by

Brighton Area Schools

About this event

Brighton Boys Soccer 2025

Brighton

MI 48116, USA

Program Player - Banquet Ticket
Free

Admission for 1 Player within the Soccer Program to the annual Soccer Program Banquet.

"Adult" - Banquet Ticket (Age 12+)
$35

Admission for 1 Adult/Teen (Age 12+) to the annual Soccer Program Banquet.

Please note Players are FREE ADMISSION - this ticket is for family members/friends to attend

Youth - Banquet Ticket
$25

Admission for 1 Youth (Age 11 & Under) to the annual Soccer Program Banquet.

Please note Players are FREE ADMISSION - this is for family members to attend

Player Fundraising Opt Out Fee
$300

Players can select to participate in program fundraising efforts OR can choose to select this "Opt Out" selection which will be a straight donation to the program on their behalf replacing a player's need to fundraise throughout the '25 fall season.

Sponsor Field Banner - Large (NEW ONLY)
$500

NEW Sponsors can support our Brighton Soccer program by selecting this option. Our program will display your business name / logo on a large banner at Sloan Field - great visibility and branding for any local business!

Included in your sponsorship:
- Fence Sign 4'x8' vinyl at Sloan
- Program Ad
- In Game Announcement

Sponsor Field Banner - Standard (NEW ONLY))
$375

NEW Sponsors can support our Brighton Soccer program by selecting this option. Our program will display your business name / logo on a standard banner at Sloan Field - great visibility and branding for any local business!

Included in your sponsorship:
- Fence Sign 4'x4' vinyl at Sloan
- Program Ad
- In Game Announcement

Sponsor Field Banner (RETURNING ONLY)
$250

Returning Sponsors can support our Brighton Soccer program by selecting this option. Our program will display your business name / logo on the existing banner at Sloan Field - great visibility and branding for any local business!

Included in your sponsorship:
- Existing Sign as previously purchased at Sloan
- Program Ad
- In Game Announcement

Program Sponsors
$100

-Ad placed in select home game programs
-In Game announcement

Program Donation
$25

Donation directly to the Boys Soccer Program

Player Yard Sign item
Player Yard Sign
$45

(Optional) - Proudly showcase your student-athletes participation in the program with a "Player Yard Sign" you can display in your yard throughout the season! See the example in the images (we included two as they are getting cutoff).

ORDERS DUE/CUTOFF BY 8/21/25

