BHS Rugby Michigan Cup Registration, T-shirts, Donations

Hosted by
About this event
Michigan Cup T-shirt, no refunds will be provided.
$250 per team.
Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.
Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.
Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.
Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.
Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!