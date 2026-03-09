Brighton Area Schools

Hosted by

Brighton Area Schools

About this event

BHS Rugby Michigan Cup Registration, T-shirts, Donations

7878 Brighton Rd

Brighton, MI 48116, USA

Michigan Cup T-Shirt
$20

Michigan Cup T-shirt, no refunds will be provided.

Team Registration Fee
$250

$250 per team.

Donation
$100

Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.

Donation
$500

Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.

Donation
$1,000

Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.

Donation
$1,500

Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.

Donation
$2,000

Donation to the Brighton Rugby program to offset the travel and food expense to tournaments.

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