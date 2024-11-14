Brilliance Beyond Boundaries Conference | The Dinner Table December Conference

This includes General Admission to both days of the conference with the following schedule: Schedule:
Day 1: Friday, Dec 13, 2024
8:00 AM: Breakfast + Registration
9:00 AM: Opening Ceremony and Welcome
9:45 AM Workshops Begin
11:00 AM Lunch
12:15 PM Final Workshop Sessions
1:15 PM School and Student Dismissal
Day 2: Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
1:00 PM Arrivals and Welcome
1:30 PM WORKSHOP One
2:30 PM WORKSHOP Two
3:00 PM Special Student Activity
4:00 PM Dinner Starts
6:00 PM Dinner End
Adult General Admission Dinner Ticket [December 14th]
$150
This includes General Admission for adults attending the Community Dinner event from 4-6 PM on December 14th.
Learning and Leading Bundle [For Community Orgs]
$1,400
2 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets
For Community Organizations, our 'Learning & Leading Bundle' offers a comprehensive program that includes a one-time purchase of the 'Let's Do Dinner' four- part workshop series, culminating in a two-day career exploration conference on December 13th and 14th.
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
At this level, your contribution will support student attendance of one Dinner Table partner school to attend and provide empowering experiences for their students.
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
As a Gold Sponsor, you’re empowering students from two Dinner Table partner schools to join a unique journey of self-discovery and achievement, helping to shape the next generation of leaders.
Platinum Sponsor
$20,000
At the Platinum level, your investment fuels an unparalleled opportunity for students from four Dinner Table partner schools to experience transformative programs, creating lasting change and a legacy of opportunity.
