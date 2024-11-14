Brilliance Beyond Boundaries Conference | The Dinner Table December Conference

This includes General Admission to both days of the conference with the following schedule: Schedule: Day 1: Friday, Dec 13, 2024 8:00 AM: Breakfast + Registration 9:00 AM: Opening Ceremony and Welcome 9:45 AM Workshops Begin 11:00 AM Lunch 12:15 PM Final Workshop Sessions 1:15 PM School and Student Dismissal Day 2: Saturday, Dec 14, 2024 1:00 PM Arrivals and Welcome 1:30 PM WORKSHOP One 2:30 PM WORKSHOP Two 3:00 PM Special Student Activity 4:00 PM Dinner Starts 6:00 PM Dinner End

This includes General Admission to both days of the conference with the following schedule: Schedule: Day 1: Friday, Dec 13, 2024 8:00 AM: Breakfast + Registration 9:00 AM: Opening Ceremony and Welcome 9:45 AM Workshops Begin 11:00 AM Lunch 12:15 PM Final Workshop Sessions 1:15 PM School and Student Dismissal Day 2: Saturday, Dec 14, 2024 1:00 PM Arrivals and Welcome 1:30 PM WORKSHOP One 2:30 PM WORKSHOP Two 3:00 PM Special Student Activity 4:00 PM Dinner Starts 6:00 PM Dinner End

More details...