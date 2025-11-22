Brimhall Bonus Bids: Online Auction

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1744 County B Rd W, Roseville, MN 55113, USA
Starting bid
$250 value
Camp Homework Gift Certificate for Tutoring Certificate for One Month of Standard Online Tutoring Package, due to limited availability this excludes Pre K-2nd Grade
Starting bid
$350 value
At Dale Studios, every portrait session is designed to feel like time spent with family. Bob Dale creates a relaxed, fun atmosphere where laughter and connection come naturally. In those genuine moments, he captures not just smiles, but the love that ties your family together.
With more than 40 years of experience as a Master Photographer, Bob crafts portraits that become treasured heirlooms—reminders of this season of life that only grows more meaningful with time. This certificate includes your full session and one finished 8x10 print, valued at $350.
Don't let a busy life ROB you of a great family portrait.
Starting bid
$140 VALUE
Gift certificate for a 2-hour lane rental at Fowling Warehouse (football + bowling)
It’s the Ultimate Mash-Up: Two teams take turns throwing a football at each other’s pins, and the first team to knock them all down wins!
Starting bid
$100 Value
ABOUT LYRIC ARTS
Located in the heart of historic downtown Anoka, Lyric Arts is the only full-time, year-round theater in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis, providing access to the performing arts for hundreds of artists and tens of thousands of audience members each year. Lyric Arts presents nine to ten productions per season, including a unique mix of comedies, dramas, classics, musicals, and plays for young audiences.
The company also presents theater arts workshops and educational outreach programs.
OUR MISSION
Lyric Arts’ mission is to enrich lives by creating meaningful performing arts experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community.
We are a growing, non-union professional theater, deeply rooted in the communities we serve, producing inclusive work that entertains, educates, stimulates, and is reflective of the diversity of our audiences and artists.
OUR VALUES
Lyric Arts is passionately and joyfully committed to excellence, integrity, authenticity, collaboration, diversity, equity, inclusion, building relationships, and creating community.
Starting bid
$90 Value
Enjoy an unforgettable night at Penumbra Theatre, one of Minnesota’s most celebrated cultural institutions. This voucher grants the winner two tickets to one performance of your choice from the upcoming 2025–26 season.
Choose from the following acclaimed productions:
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity – Dec. 2–24, 2025
Micki Grant’s Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope – Mar. 10–Apr. 10, 2026
August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone – May 26–Jun. 21, 2026
Starting bid
$350 Value
Full Registration to either Tackle or Flag football for 2026!
Starting bid
$360 Value
4 tickets to Stevie Ray's Comedy Cabaret AND 6 weeks of improv classes!
Make your gift a joke Looking for a great gift idea? Show the special person in your life that you think he or she has talent.
Starting bid
$45 Value
Bowling for 4 at Island Xtreme Bowl!
https://www.ticasino.com/resort/activities-and-amenities/bowling
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!