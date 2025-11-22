Brimhall Bonus Bids: Online Auction

$350 value





At Dale Studios, every portrait session is designed to feel like time spent with family. Bob Dale creates a relaxed, fun atmosphere where laughter and connection come naturally. In those genuine moments, he captures not just smiles, but the love that ties your family together.

With more than 40 years of experience as a Master Photographer, Bob crafts portraits that become treasured heirlooms—reminders of this season of life that only grows more meaningful with time. This certificate includes your full session and one finished 8x10 print, valued at $350.





Don't let a busy life ROB you of a great family portrait.













https://www.dalestudios.com/