Brimhall Silent Auction – Adults’ Night Out 2025

Your ticket includes entry to the event and a catered meal, soft drink, and dessert.

Cash bar will be available with additional drinks for purchase.



After your purchase, you will receive confirmation of your purchase and an e-ticket. Physical tickets bought via cash or check will be sent home with your Brimhall student the week of November 10.





A limited number of tickets may be available for purchase at the door the day of the event for $20 per person.