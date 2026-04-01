Society Inc Greater Atlanta Chapter

Hosted by

Society Inc Greater Atlanta Chapter

About this event

Brims and Brooches: A Student Artist Showcase

The Whitley Hotel

3434 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326, USA

General Admission
$150

Enjoy a vibrant showcase of youth talent across the visual, performing, instrumental, literary, and vocal arts while raising funds to support their artistic and educational journeys. You will receive one event ticket to the celebration brunch and a $50 tax-deduction.

Peach and Cream Sponsorship
$200

Support all the creative areas of GAC Society, Inc. through this sponsorship. Your donation will be used in the area of greatest need during the 2027 program year. Sponsorship includes one event ticket, $100 tax-deduction, recognition at the event, and recognition on our social media platforms.

Cream Sponsorship
$300

Support culturally sensitive children's books for school, raising literacy by validating diverse experiences.  Sponsorship includes one event ticket, a $200 tax-deductible named sponsorship, recognition at the event, a digital journal ad, and promotion on our social media.

Bronze Sponsorship
$400

Through our partnership with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Talent Development program, we support middle and high school students with serious aspirations for careers in classical music.  Your sponsorship will fund a season-ending donation for graduating seniors. Sponsorship includes one event ticket, a $300 tax-deductible named sponsorship, recognition at the event, a digital journal ad, and promotion on our social media.

Silver Sponsorship
$700

This sponsorship will support our high school juried art competition, celebrating talented visual artists from local public schools, and fund one of the winners' awards. The award will be named in honor of the donor. Sponsorship includes two event tickets, a $500 tax-deductible named sponsorship, recognition at the event, a digital journal ad, and promotion on our social media.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,500

GAC Society recently partnered with Atlanta Young Singers, an award-winning nonprofit youth choir for children ages 7-18.  Through your sponsorship, a deserving student's tuition and fees are underwritten. The scholarship will be named in honor of the donor. Sponsorship includes two event tickets, a $1300 tax-deductible named sponsorship, recognition at the event, a digital journal ad, and promotion on our social media.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500

Award-winning Dancemakers of Atlanta offers foundational and specialty dance for children ages 3-18.   Through the partnership with GAC Society, we look to provide tuition support to deserving students.  Through this sponsorship, funds are paid to one deserving student in one of their performing companies. The scholarship will be named in honor of the donor. Sponsorship includes two event tickets, a $2300 tax-deductible named sponsorship, recognition at the event, a digital journal ad, and promotion on our social media.

Peach College Arts Scholarship
$3,000

Each year, the GAC Society awards competitive scholarships to graduating high school seniors pursuing an arts major.  Your sponsorship will support more students and will be named in honor of the donor.  Sponsorship includes four event tickets, a $2600 tax-deductible named sponsorship, recognition at the event, a digital journal ad, and promotion on our social media.

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