Brims and Brooches: A Student Artist Showcase

Award-winning Dancemakers of Atlanta offers foundational and specialty dance for children ages 3-18. Through the partnership with GAC Society, we look to provide tuition support to deserving students. Through this sponsorship, funds are paid to one deserving student in one of their performing companies. The scholarship will be named in honor of the donor. Sponsorship includes two event tickets, a $2300 tax-deductible named sponsorship, recognition at the event, a digital journal ad, and promotion on our social media.