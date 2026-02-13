The Angelus, Inc.

Hosted by

The Angelus, Inc.

About this event

Bring Your Green 2026

12315 Suave Ln

Hudson, FL 34669, USA

Sponsor a Resident Easter Basket
$100

Sponsor a personalized Easter basket for one of our residents! Complete with a full Easter outfit and a meaningful activity or treat chosen just for them.


Event Ticket NOT included. This is a sponsorship donation only!


Valet Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed by the food.


Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.

Add a donation for The Angelus, Inc.

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