Bring Your Green 2026

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About this event
Sponsor a personalized Easter basket for one of our residents! Complete with a full Easter outfit and a meaningful activity or treat chosen just for them.
Event Ticket NOT included. This is a sponsorship donation only!
All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed by the food.
Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.
$
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