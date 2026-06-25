Architectural plans and renderings of a modern house are displayed, with a site plan in the upper left and a floor plan and index of sheets in the upper right and lower right, respectively, while three exterior renderings of the house are in the lower left.
Ascending Awareness

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Ascending Awareness

About this event

Bring Your Idea. Leave With A Plan. — 90-Minute Design Session

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Live Design Session
$150

3 left!

Includes one private 90-minute online design session with Blueprint Development using professional design software.


Online meeting link and session preparation instructions will be emailed automatically after purchase.

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM Live Design Session
$150

3 left!

Includes one private 90-minute online design session with Blueprint Development using professional design software.


Online meeting link and session preparation instructions will be emailed automatically after purchase.

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Live Design Session
$150

3 left!

Includes one private 90-minute online design session with Blueprint Development using professional design software.


Online meeting link and session preparation instructions will be emailed automatically after purchase.

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