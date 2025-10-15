Bring Your Parent to School Day, Monday, October 27th, 2025

Hosted by
About this event
$
5050 Conrad Ave, San Diego, CA 92117, USA
Sandwich includes lettuce, tomato and red onion. Condiments are on the side. Cheese is on the side.
Lunch includes a bag of chips, a chocolate chip cookie and a bottle of water.
Sandwich includes lettuce, tomato and red onion. Condiments are on the side. Cheese is on the side.
Lunch includes a bag of chips, a chocolate chip cookie and a bottle of water.
Sandwich includes lettuce, tomato and red onion. Condiments are on the side. Cheese is on the side.
Lunch includes a bag of chips, a chocolate chip cookie and a bottle of water.
Sandwich includes lettuce, sprouts, tomato, cucumber and red onion. Condiments are on the side. Cheese is on the side.
Lunch includes a bag of chips, a chocolate chip cookie and a bottle of water.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!