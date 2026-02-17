Bringing Home the Bacon (Gold Medal Edition)

Each ticket is $10, and only 120 tickets will be sold — giving you excellent odds of bringing home the bacon.





The winner will receive one whole hog, generously donated by John Kabat, and professionally processed in Trenton, Illinois.





Important Details for the Winner:

The winner will work directly with the processor to select standard cut options (chops, roasts, bacon, sausage, etc.).

Packaging preferences will follow the processor’s standard offerings.

The winner must communicate cut selections within the timeframe required by the processor.

Pickup must be arranged directly with the processor in Trenton, Illinois.

The winner is responsible for timely pickup and any additional custom processing requests beyond standard cuts, if applicable.

Only 120 tickets will be available. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.