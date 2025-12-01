Brite Winter 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy 30+ bands, art-making, bonfires and more for all ages.
Bring the kids along for kid-centric music, craft-making, and other activities, programmed at a convenient time of day for families.
Show your amped-up support for Brite - and show off your Brite hat at the festival! Brite Winter is supported by grants, donations, sponsorships, and ticket sales. While we are charging $15 for General Admission, the actual per guest costs of Brite is significantly more. Choose this option to support fair payment of artists and musicians, and to pay it forward to a neighbor less able to pay. (Hats must be picked up at the festival.)
Choose this option and then donate on the next page to indicate a ticket price that is reasonable for you and supports Brite's mission as a nonprofit. Brite Winter is committed to remaining accessible to all. We know some people can pay more and some less.
Be a Brite Backer! Join us for a catered reception, commemorative merchandise, a private bar with restrooms, and convenient on-site reserved parking.
A Must Have! Pick up your hat at Brite on Feb 21... Add to any of the ticket options above.
Shipping not available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!