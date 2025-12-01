Brite Winter 2026

Show your amped-up support for Brite - and show off your Brite hat at the festival! Brite Winter is supported by grants, donations, sponsorships, and ticket sales. While we are charging $15 for General Admission, the actual per guest costs of Brite is significantly more. Choose this option to support fair payment of artists and musicians, and to pay it forward to a neighbor less able to pay. (Hats must be picked up at the festival.)



