Hosted by

Parents of WCA Boys Basketball

About this event

Brittons Fritters and Donuts sale

2901 Atlantic Ave

Wildwood, NJ 08260, USA

1/2 Dozen Fritters
$20

4 left!

1/2 dozen of Brittons famous Fritters!

1/2 Dozen Donuts - filled
$10

4 left!

1/2 dozen of Brittons famous filled donuts! Includes 2 jelly donuts, 2 cream donuts, and 2 Boston Cream donuts.

1/2 dozen Donuts- unfilled
$10

4 left!

!/2 dozen of Brittons famous unfilled donuts! Includes 2 glazed, 2 chocolate and 2 vanilla with sprinkles!

1/2 dozen Donuts - mixed
$10

4 left!

1/2 dozen of Brittons famous donuts mixed variety! Includes 1 glazed, 1 chocolate, 1 vanilla with sprinkles, 1 jelly, 1 cream and 1 Boston cream!!!

Add a donation for Parents of WCA Boys Basketball

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