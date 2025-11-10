Brittons Fritters and Donuts sale

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4 left!
1/2 dozen of Brittons famous Fritters!
4 left!
1/2 dozen of Brittons famous filled donuts! Includes 2 jelly donuts, 2 cream donuts, and 2 Boston Cream donuts.
4 left!
!/2 dozen of Brittons famous unfilled donuts! Includes 2 glazed, 2 chocolate and 2 vanilla with sprinkles!
4 left!
1/2 dozen of Brittons famous donuts mixed variety! Includes 1 glazed, 1 chocolate, 1 vanilla with sprinkles, 1 jelly, 1 cream and 1 Boston cream!!!
$
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