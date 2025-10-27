Men's Lacrosse 2026

Due by March 6, 2026





Fees to play will be $350 per player and each player will be required to participate in our email fundraising campaign. These fees cover basic operating expenses, including but not limited to: Scholarships for players who would not be otherwise able to participate, Game Officials, Certified Athletic Trainer at home games/scrimmages, new team gloves, Police at home games/scrimmages, Transportation to away games, Year End Awards, Assistant Coaches (2) Stipends, Locker Room art and player magnets, Hudl Game Film Account, Game Day Action Pictures/Videos, Helmet Decals, Team Bags & additional gear not included in Player Pack.





Financial aid is available; you may reach out to Coach Desmond directly.