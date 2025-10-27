Men's Lacrosse 2026

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About this shop
IN STOCK for immediate pick-up @ games! Hats are available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games. Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your hat.
BR PUKKA Golf Hat:
1 Cowbell for $3.
Cowbells are available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games. Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your cowbells.
2 Cowbell for $5
Cowbells are available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games. Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your cowbells.
Shirts will be available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games STARTING THE WEEK OF MARCH 16! Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your t-shirt.
Shirts will be available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games STARTING THE WEEK OF MARCH 16! Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your t-shirt.
Due by March 6, 2026
Fees to play will be $350 per player and each player will be required to participate in our email fundraising campaign. These fees cover basic operating expenses, including but not limited to: Scholarships for players who would not be otherwise able to participate, Game Officials, Certified Athletic Trainer at home games/scrimmages, new team gloves, Police at home games/scrimmages, Transportation to away games, Year End Awards, Assistant Coaches (2) Stipends, Locker Room art and player magnets, Hudl Game Film Account, Game Day Action Pictures/Videos, Helmet Decals, Team Bags & additional gear not included in Player Pack.
Financial aid is available; you may reach out to Coach Desmond directly.
Due by March 16, 2026
Due by April 17, 2026
AUGUSTA SPORTSWEAR ATHLETIC MESH VISOR
ADULT & YOUTH Unisex Crew T-shirt
ADULT & YOUTH Unisex Pennant Concept Hoodie
MEN’S RUSSELL ESSENTIAL POLO
MEN’S RUSSELL DRI-POWER® LIGHTWEIGHT 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER
PENNANT FLANNEL PANT
LADIES VENTURA SOFT KNIT HOODIE
Pennant Women’s Half-Zip Hoodie
Pennant Women’s Diplomat Quarter-Zip
HOLLOWAY LADIES FEATHERLIGHT SOFT SHELL JACKET
AUGUSTA SPORTSWEAR LADIES SOJOURNER TANK
Women's Soft Style T-Shirt
HOLLOWAY LADIES EFFORTLESS TEE
2026 Men's Lacrosse Player Pack: REQUIRED purchase for all players.
Includes 1 Blue Player Hoodie, 4 Shooting Shirts (2 Blue, 1 Black, 1 Orange), and 2 Practice Shorts.
This gear is required to wear from December until the end of the season in May.
BR Wolves PUKKA Cuffed Knit HAT
$
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