Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

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Ballantyne Ridge High School PTSO

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Men's Lacrosse 2026

Cap item
Cap
$30

IN STOCK for immediate pick-up @ games! Hats are available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games. Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your hat.

BR PUKKA Golf Hat:

  • Regular and Big fit available
  • Low Crown Adjustable-Fit Hat, Curved Visor, Velcro Loop Closure
Cowbells - 1 for $3 item
Cowbells - 1 for $3
$3

1 Cowbell for $3.

Cowbells are available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games. Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your cowbells.

Cowbells - 2 for $5 item
Cowbells - 2 for $5
$5

2 Cowbell for $5

Cowbells are available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games. Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your cowbells.

T-Shirt - BLACK item
T-Shirt - BLACK
$22

Shirts will be available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games STARTING THE WEEK OF MARCH 16! Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your t-shirt.

T-Shirt - WHITE item
T-Shirt - WHITE
$22

Shirts will be available for pick up at the BRHS Stadium Concession Stand during most home games STARTING THE WEEK OF MARCH 16! Show a screenshot of your payment confirmation email to the Concession Workers to receive your t-shirt.

Team Fee - REQUIRED item
Team Fee - REQUIRED
$350

Due by March 6, 2026


Fees to play will be $350 per player and each player will be required to participate in our email fundraising campaign.  These fees cover basic operating expenses, including but not limited to: Scholarships for players who would not be otherwise able to participate, Game Officials, Certified Athletic Trainer at home games/scrimmages, new team gloves, Police at home games/scrimmages, Transportation to away games, Year End Awards, Assistant Coaches (2) Stipends, Locker Room art and player magnets, Hudl Game Film Account, Game Day Action Pictures/Videos, Helmet Decals, Team Bags & additional gear not included in Player Pack.


Financial aid is available; you may reach out to Coach Desmond directly.

Meal Fee: Payment #1 item
Meal Fee: Payment #1
$110

Due by March 16, 2026

Meal Fee: Payment #2 item
Meal Fee: Payment #2
$110

Due by April 17, 2026

Visor item
Visor
$18

AUGUSTA SPORTSWEAR ATHLETIC MESH VISOR

  • Colors: Columbia Blue or White
  • Step up your game with the Athletic Mesh Visor from Pacific Headwear.
  • Crafted from 100% polyester athletic mesh with tricot backing, this visor offers breathability and durability.
  • The sweatband conveniently folds down, allowing for easy embellishment with your preferred designs.
  • The hook-and-loop closure ensures an adjustable and secure fit. The crown is styled as a visor, providing ample shade and protection.
  • The curved visor adds a classic touch to your look.
T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$16

ADULT & YOUTH Unisex Crew T-shirt

  • Color: Black or White
  • Adult Sizes: Adult S-4XL
  • Youth Sizes: YM, YL, YXL
  • Soft, comfortable, ultra smooth, 4.4 oz 100% ringspun cotton, 30 singles, side seamed, unisex sizing, single needle neck & armhole cover stitch
Hoodie item
Hoodie
$48

ADULT & YOUTH Unisex Pennant Concept Hoodie

  • Colors: Carolina Blue or Black
  • Adult Sizes: S-4XL
  • Youth Sizes: YM & YL
  • Premium performance fleece
  • Modern unlined hood with toggle platform
  • Articulated elbow seam
  • Smooth seam pouch pocket
  • 100% polyester
Polo item
Polo
$45

MEN’S RUSSELL ESSENTIAL POLO

  • Colors: Carolina Blue or Black
  • Sizes: Adult S-4XL
  • A versatile polo featuring Dri-Power® moisture-wicking technology, odor protection, and UPF 30+ sun protection for all-day performance.
  • Style # 7EPTUM
  • 4.0-ounce 100% polyester
Quarter-Zip Pullover item
Quarter-Zip Pullover
$48

MEN’S RUSSELL DRI-POWER® LIGHTWEIGHT 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER

  • Color: Black only
  • Sizes: Adult S-3XL
  • Quarter-zip pullover with lightweight stretch interlock, moisture-wicking Dri-Power technology, and odor protection for multi-sport use.
  • Style # QZ7EAM
Flannel Pants item
Flannel Pants
$35

PENNANT FLANNEL PANT

  • Color: Black/grey only
  • Youth Sizes: Medium & Large
  • Adult Sizes: XS-3XL
  • 4.7 oz. flannel double brushed for comfort
  • Adjustable waistband with twill tie
  • Side pockets
  • Inside locker loop
  • Relaxed fit
  • 100% cotton (This garment is not intended to be used as children's sleepwear or for other activities related to sleeping. It does not comply with CPSC's children's sleepwear requirements)
Women's Hoodie item
Women's Hoodie
$56

LADIES VENTURA SOFT KNIT HOODIE

  • Colors: Black or Storm Blue
  • Sizes: Adult XS-2XL
  • A soft knit ladies' hoodie designed for everyday comfort, featuring moisture-wicking fabric, a classic hood, and side seam pockets. Ventura Suede Knit 6.34-ounce. 89% recycled polyester/11% spandex
Women's 1/2 Zip Hoodie item
Women's 1/2 Zip Hoodie
$50

Pennant Women’s Half-Zip Hoodie

  • Colors: Columbia Blue or Black
  • Sizes: Adult XS-2XL
  • Supersoft fleece
  • Cozy half-zip placket
  • Fully lined hood
  • Raglan sleeve
  • Pouch pocket
  • Waist length
  • Rib cuffs and bottom
  • 60% cotton/40% poly
Women's 1/4 Zip item
Women's 1/4 Zip
$34

Pennant Women’s Diplomat Quarter-Zip

  • Colors: Black or Charcoal Grey
  • Sizes: Adult XS-2XL
  • Mid-weight performance interlock
  • Raglan shoulder
  • Zip placket with stand-up collar
  • Thumbholes
  • 98% polyester/ 2% spandex
Women's Jacket item
Women's Jacket
$76

HOLLOWAY LADIES FEATHERLIGHT SOFT SHELL JACKET

  • Colors: Black only
  • Sizes: Adult XS-3XL
  • Soft shell jacket engineered with water-repellent bonded polyester, moisture-wicking properties, and a contoured ladies’ fit.
  • Featherlight soft shell fabric is 100% bonded polyester with mechanical stretch and durable water-repellent finish to keep you dry.
  • $76
Women's Tank item
Women's Tank
$25

AUGUSTA SPORTSWEAR LADIES SOJOURNER TANK

  • Colors: Black or Orange
  • Sizes: Adult XS-2XL
  • 100% polyester wicking smooth knit
  • 100% polyester lightweight mesh back
  • Wicks moisture
  • Racerback styling
  • Dropped tail
Women's T-Shirt item
Women's T-Shirt
$16

Women's Soft Style T-Shirt

  • Colors: White, Black, Light Blue
  • Sizes: Womens S-2XL (Not available in XS)
  • Gildan 64000L / #50260
  • 4.5 oz. 100% ring-spun cotton, 65/35 polyester/cotton, Semi-fitted, Narrow width, rib collar, Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability, Side seams
Women's Boxy T-Shirt item
Women's Boxy T-Shirt
$26

HOLLOWAY LADIES EFFORTLESS TEE

  • Colors: Black or Pewter Grey
  • Sizes: Womens XS-2XL
  • Built from soft micro terry with a relaxed boxy fit, this tee features a bound neckline, stretch neck tape, and raw edge detailing with deep side vents for laid-back comfort that works in any setting.
  • Micro terry 70% polyester/24% rayon/6% spandex.
  • Relaxed boxy fit, Deep side vents
REQUIRED Player Pack item
REQUIRED Player Pack
$140

2026 Men's Lacrosse Player Pack: REQUIRED purchase for all players.

Includes 1 Blue Player Hoodie, 4 Shooting Shirts (2 Blue, 1 Black, 1 Orange), and 2 Practice Shorts.


This gear is required to wear from December until the end of the season in May.  

Knit Hat item
Knit Hat
$28

BR Wolves PUKKA Cuffed Knit HAT

  • One Size Fits Most
  • Made from 100% acrylic yarn.
  • Soft & comfortable cuffed flat knit hat with fleece lining.
  • $28.00
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