Bro2Go 9th Annual Awards Gala

Join us for a fantastic evening honoring excellence! Experience the excitement of a red carpet interview with our special guest, enjoy delightful cocktails, and groove to a hi-fi soul band from Baltimore. Savor a delicious plated meal while we celebrate the incredible impactors of South Central Pennsylvania, all hosted by the wonderful ABC27 anchor, James Crummel. We’re thrilled to be celebrating nine amazing years, and this is one event you won’t want to miss!