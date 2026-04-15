Bro2go Inc

Hosted by

Bro2go Inc

About this event

Bro2Go 9th Annual Awards Gala

1150 Camp Hill Byp

Camp Hill, PA 17011, USA

General Admission Early Bird
$85

Join us for a fantastic evening honoring excellence! Experience the excitement of a red carpet interview with our special guest, enjoy delightful cocktails, and groove to a hi-fi soul band from Baltimore. Savor a delicious plated meal while we celebrate the incredible impactors of South Central Pennsylvania, all hosted by the wonderful ABC27 anchor, James Crummel. We’re thrilled to be celebrating nine amazing years, and this is one event you won’t want to miss!

Early Bird Table Special
$650

Don’t miss out on an amazing opportunity! Secure a table for 8 at a special discounted rate, available until July 30th—let’s make unforgettable memories together!

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