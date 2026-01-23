Broadway Bound Benefit: Empower State of Mind

Hosted by
Turn the NYC Harbor into your own private Venice! Enjoy a Sailing Experience for 4 on the historic 1885 Schooner Pioneer, while sipping on the finest wines from Northern Italy!
Wine basket includes 6 bottles of premium Italian wine, courtesy of Leone Alato Wine, for you to enjoy on deck or at home.
Winnings include, 2 Orchestra Prime tickets to the Wednesday evening performance of La Traviata on May 6, 2026, at 7:30 PM and a $100 gift certificate to Kashkaval Garden.
Raise a glass (or two) for an unforgettable night at the opera, as you and a guest witness the performance of Verdi’s La Traviata (directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Mayer).
Secure your spot at the Kelly Clarkson Show, in her final season on air. Win two premium tickets to a live taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show in NYC. And to add to the fun, you'll also receive $500 Apple Gift Card. Let's Rock!
The winner is entitled to 4 tickets to a taping of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and $200 Uber/Uber Eats Gift Card.
Enjoy late night’s most beloved hosts Jimmy Fallon at The Tonight Show. Whether you are looking to satisfy a late-night craving or want to ride in style to the show, Uber/Uber Eats has you covered!
Winnings include $500 TodayTix Gift Card, 2 tickets to SIX, and 2 admissions to the Museum of Broadway.
It's time to take center stage with an unforgettable Broadway Experience. Watch the Queens of SIX make HERstory and celebrate the history of the theater district at The Museum of Broadway.
Secure house seats up to 4 shows (1-4 tickets per order) and become a real Broadway legend with this one-year exclusive membership to the Drama League.
Membership benefits include:
And get an even closer look into the makings of our city's most dazzling theaters with one of Broadway Up Close's public tours for four (4) people.
Enjoy a Two-Night Stay for two people at White Barn Inn's Original Farmhouse Queen Room with $100 in resort Credits per person for experiences.
Slip away to the unforgettable Maine Coast to experience White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection, located in the charming town of Kennebunk.
Enjoy a Two Night Stay in a Resort View King Room & One-Time $200 Experience Credit.
Situated on 317 secluded acres bordering Santa Fe National Forest and just minutes from downtown Santa Fe, Bishop's Lodge is a soulful retreat steeped in heritage.
Delight in a custom piece Mussel Sunrise by Gabriella Anouk, plus a $500 gift certificate to West Elm.
Framed A2 Giclée print; high-resolution, archival-quality ink-jet reproductions, measuring 16.5 x 23.4 inche.s
Mussel Sunrise is a quiet, detailed drawing inspired by overlooked beauty in everyday objects. The piece reflects my ongoing fascination with stillness, light, and small moments that feel personal and nostalgic. Drawn in coloring pencil with a focus on texture and realism, it invites the viewer to slow down and really look - celebrating simplicity, calm, and a sense of place.
Gabriella Anouk is an exciting artist currently practicing hyperrealism drawing using colouring pencils. Her work is influenced by nature, food, shine and sculpture-like objects and distorting them in some kind of way. Be it through the use of slime, plastic or playing with scale. She has sold her art to collectors in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. She has also donated works over the past 3 years valued at around $120,000 to help organizations working with young people.
