Broadway Bound Benefit: Raise Your Voice!

Gear up like a champion with a limited special access NFL Super Bowl LIX Merch Bag and the chance to choose two tickets to either the NY Jets or NY Giants home opener next season. The season kicks off with you in the stands!
3-hour Open Bar at BK Brewery for 12 guests!
$300
Raise a Glass at Brooklyn Brewery!
Enjoy an exclusive three-hour open bar for you and 11 friends at the legendary Brooklyn Brewery! Sip on a variety of craft beers in a lively, iconic setting while toasting to great company and unforgettable memories. Whether you're a beer connoisseur or just love a good night out, this experience is the perfect way to celebrate in true Brooklyn style!
Script Consult, Dinner & Rom-Com Stories with Liz Tuccillo
$400
Enjoy a dinner or lunch with television writer and producer and writer of the best-selling self-help book "He's Just Not That Into You." and rom-com legend Liz Tuccillo. Looking to improve your work? A Script Consult is included! Discuss industry tips and tricks for writing success. Incredible conversation and a delicious meal at NYC's Gugu Room included!
Historic Sip and Sail!
$300
Turn the NYC Harbor into your own private Venice! Enjoy a Sailing Experience for 4 on the historic 1885 Schooner Pioneer while sipping on the finest wines from Northern Italy!
Wine basket includes 6 bottles of wine for you to enjoy on deck or at home.
Private Jiu-Jitsu Class at Renzo Gracie Academy
$300
Train Like a Champion! Gather your crew for a private Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class at Renzo Gracie Academy. With space for 8-10 people, this is your chance to learn from the best in the business at one of the world’s most elite training centers.
