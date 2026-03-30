First Look Buffalo Theatre Company

Hosted by

First Look Buffalo Theatre Company

About this event

Broadway Entertainment BINGO!

David McKeever Post 64 American Legion

1770 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14220, USA

Pre-event sale for 10 Bingo Cards ($30 at the door)
$25

Great prizes for every BINGO!!!! There will also be a 50/50 raffle and additional auction items and of course, there is a full CASH BAR, and food for purchase, for your enjoyment!

20 Bingo Cards
$35

Great prizes for every BINGO!!!! There will also be a 50/50 raffle and additional auction items and of course, there is a full CASH BAR,and food for purchase, for your enjoyment!

30 Bingo Cards
$45

Great prizes for every BINGO!!!! There will also be a 50/50 raffle and additional auction items and of course, there is a full CASH BAR, and food for purchase, for your enjoyment!

40 Bingo Cards
$50

Great prizes for every BINGO!!!! There will also be a 50/50 raffle and additional auction items and of course, there is a full CASH BAR, and food for purchase, for your enjoyment!

Add a donation for First Look Buffalo Theatre Company

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!