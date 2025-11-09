BROADWAY PLAYERS CHRISTMAS SHOPPE

This beautiful ornament commemorates the first ten years of the Princeton Theatre being the home of the Broadway Players. The front features our anniversary logo, while the back lists all of the shows from the first ten years!





When this journey began in all the way back in 2003 as the Gibson County Theatre Company, the goal was always to have a permanent place to call our own. In 2015, we did just that with the remodel of the Princeton Theatre. Here's to many more years!





*The design is for illustrative purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Please note that the ornaments are created by hand and that the production method will allow for slight variations from ornament to ornament.