Broadway Pops 2026 (copy)

General admission to the annual Broadway Pops 2026 event. Silent Auction starts at 6:00PM, Auditorium doors open at 6:30PM.

Please Note:

On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.





Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:

On the payment page, look for the section that suggests a voluntary contribution to Zeffy. Click on the contribution amount field. Manually enter “0” as the amount. Continue with the checkout process as usual.

Thank you for your continued support of our choir program and for helping make this educational and musical experience possible for our students.



