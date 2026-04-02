Broadway Pops 2026 (copy) april 2nd

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About this event
Vancouver, WA 98682
General admission to the annual Broadway Pops 2026 event. Silent Auction starts at 6:00PM, Auditorium doors open at 6:30PM.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Thank you for your continued support of our choir program and for helping make this educational and musical experience possible for our students.
Student (ASB) / Veteran / Senior 65+ Admission to the annual Broadway Pops 2026 event. Silent Auction starts at 6:00PM, Auditorium doors open at 6:30PM.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Thank you for your continued support of our choir program and for helping make this educational and musical experience possible for our students.
Child admission (5 & under) to the annual Broadway Pops 2026 event. Silent Auction starts at 6:00PM, Auditorium doors open at 6:30PM.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Thank you for your continued support of our choir program and for helping make this educational and musical experience possible for our students.
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