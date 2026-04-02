Broadway Pops+Shop April 2nd 2026

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General admission to the annual Broadway Pops 2026 event. Silent Auction starts at 6:00PM, Auditorium doors open at 6:30PM.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Thank you for your continued support of our choir program and for helping make this educational and musical experience possible for our students.
Student (ASB) / Veteran / Senior 65+ Admission to the annual Broadway Pops 2026 event. Silent Auction starts at 6:00PM, Auditorium doors open at 6:30PM.
Please Note:
On the payment page there is an optional donation to the payment platform to help keep the platform free for non-profit organizations. To opt out of the optional payment platform donation you have to manually change it on the payment page.
Here’s a simple step-by-step guide you can use to opt out:
Thank you for your continued support of our choir program and for helping make this educational and musical experience possible for our students.
One Raffle ticket for April 2nd 2026
3 Raffle Tickets for Broadway Pops 2026
15 Raffle Tickets for Broadway Pops 2026
Celebrate your favorite performer with a beautiful single flower bouquet, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!
Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.
*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability
*Pick-up available at the performance
*Purchase is non-refundable
Celebrate your favorite performer with a radiant bouquet of 3, wrapped with greenery, designed to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage. Each bouquet is handcrafted by the booster team with fresh, seasonal blooms. A vibrant mix of color and joy, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!
Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.
*Flower arrangement details vary based off of availability
*Pick-up available at the performance
*Purchase is non-refundable
Celebrate your favorite performer with a beautiful single stem chocolate rose to honor their hard work and spotlight their moment on stage, perfect for congratulating a student after their performance!
Every purchase directly supports the Heritage High School Choir, helping fund music programs, travel opportunities, and future performances.
*Allergens include; Dairy and soy, may also contain traces of treenuts and peanuts
*Pick-up available at the performance
*Purchase is non-refundable
These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole box! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.
These craveable jerky Sticks are made the old-fashioned way, blended with premium beef and pork with a unique spice blend, and then slow smoked over real hardwood. These jerky sticks are so good, a party favorite, for sure. Proudly smoked in Tillamook County, Oregon, USA. Buy one or a whole bag! every purchase is greatly appreciated and directly helps fund our program.
World's Finest Chocolate offers classic, creamy American chocolate, known for it's smooth texture and balanced flavor while helping fund Heritage High School's Choir program, featuring varieties like Milk Chocolate, Almond, Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and WF Crisp, all made with premium ingredients and unique family recipes for a consistent, quality taste. Buy 1 bar or a whole box! Every purchase is greatly appreciated.
1 Box of 60 World's Finest Chocolate bars offering classic, creamy American chocolate, known for it's smooth texture and balanced flavor while helping fund Heritage High School's Choir program, featuring varieties like Milk Chocolate, Almond, Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and WF Crisp, all made with premium ingredients and unique family recipes for a consistent, quality taste. Buy 1 bar or a whole box! Every purchase is greatly appreciated.
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